Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Notification of Apex constituent review 17-Jun-2022 / 16:15 GMT/BST

AQSE announces the following changes to the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market following the bi-annual constituent review pursuant to Chapter 6 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook. The changes are with effect from Monday, 20 June 2022:

Market value of securities

The following issuers are to be transferred from the Apex segment to the Access segment as the average market value of the issuer's securities for the three months prior to the first Friday of June 2021 was less than GBP10 million:

Coinsilium Group Limited Ordinary Shares Symbol: COIN ISIN: VGG225641015

1378577 17-Jun-2022

