Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.06.2022 | 17:46
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Notification of Apex constituent review

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Notification of Apex constituent review

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Notification of Apex constituent review 17-Jun-2022 / 16:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AQSE announces the following changes to the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market following the bi-annual constituent review pursuant to Chapter 6 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook. The changes are with effect from Monday, 20 June 2022:

Market value of securities

The following issuers are to be transferred from the Apex segment to the Access segment as the average market value of the issuer's securities for the three months prior to the first Friday of June 2021 was less than GBP10 million: 

Coinsilium Group Limited 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: COIN 
ISIN: VGG225641015

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Level 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street London EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1378577 17-Jun-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.