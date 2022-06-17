MADworld, UCOLLEX, Animoca Brands KK, and CCC Art Lab to Collaborate at NFT.NYC 2022

Japanese artist Hiroshi Mori's work will be highlighted in XR format in Times Square (New York) followed by free NFT air drop.

HONG KONG, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MADworld , UCOLLEX , Animoca Brands KK ("Animoca Brands Japan") and Culture Convenience Club Co. Ltd.("CCC") are collaborating to bring Japanese culture and art to "NFT.NYC", the biggest NFT event happening in New York City on June 20-23, 2022.

CCC Art Lab , a team within CCC dedicated to promoting the arts and innovation, will bring works by famed contemporary artist Hiroshi Mori into Extended Reality ("XR"). Through collaboration with MADworld, UCOLLEX and Animoca Brands Japan, XR assets will be further advanced into Web3 and blockchain use cases.

About the event "Hiroshi Mori XR in Times Square"

Hiroshi Mori creates artwork that parody existing images by combining them with classic paintings, pop art masterpieces, and drawings from anime, manga, and video games. Through these works, Mori posits what is "originality" in art. This exhibition, "Hiroshi Mori XR in Times Square", uses XR technology to showcase his masterpiece "MORYGON KEWPIE" and the "Japanesque" series, which combines Japanese painting and animation, in a whole new way.

Visitors to the MADworld NFT.NYC booth or to Times Square (New York), will be able to experience Mori's work via the STYLY smartphone app. In addition, visitors will have an opportunity to receive a free, commemorative NFT simply through experiencing the art!

Artist biography and notable recent exhibitions:

Born in Tokyo in 1977

2013 Completed Master's Program in Oil Painting Techniques and Materials, Graduate School of Fine Arts, TokyoUniversity of the Arts

Major solo exhibition

2021 "Dot X Square" WK GALLERY, Beijing, China

2020 "MOSHA" Ginza Tsutaya Bookstore Ginza Atrium, Ginza Six 6F, Tokyo

2019 "hyperfabric" adorable gallery celebration, Imperial Hotel Plaza, Tokyo

2018 "Metafiction" Ginza Tsutaya Bookstore Art Wall Gallery, Ginza Six 6F, Tokyo

2018 "LAUGHING QUIETLY TO MYSELF" Art Experience Gallery, Hong Kong, China

2017 "project N" Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery 4F Corridor, Tokyo

2017 "LITTLETOPIA" Art Lab TOKYO, Tokyo

About MADworld

MADworld offers an NFT Origination Platform and an NFT Marketplace that use blockchain technology to defend the artists, artwork, creators, and content that enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles, and products and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them by maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property in perpetuity.

For more information visit: https://www.madworld.io

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators' platform that wants to make digital collectibles available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. We aim to help creators build their fanbase economy with the best of class technology and community, shaping a world where fans can engage with the creator's metaverse. UCOLLEX provides a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion for collecting through exclusive content, interviews with artists, the best 3D art, and innovative VR experiences.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io/

About Animoca Brands KK

Animoca Brands KK is the Japanese strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands focused on enabling famous IP holders in Japan to participate in the Web3 ecosystem while leveraging the network, reach, and expertise of Animoca Brands in contributing to the establishment of the open metaverse.

For more information visit https://www.animocabrands.co.jp

About CCC Art Lab

CCC Art Lab is a lifestyle department within Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd. CCC Art Lab hopes to contribute to making art more accessible, making someone's life happier, and creating a better society by proposing "a life with art". Based on the knowledge CCC Art Lab has gained through our years of experience in business, such as store planning, art media, product development, and event production, CCC Art Lab will propose projects with an approach that is unique to us.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842227/Japanese_artist_Hiroshi_Mori_s_work_highlighted_XR_format__Times_Square.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659001/MADworld_backed_Animoca_Brands_defend_artists_entering_multiverse____MADworld_Logo.jpg