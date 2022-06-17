Hibernia REIT plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

DJ Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 17-Jun-2022 / 16:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Neil Menzies a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Director of Sustainability a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP b) Nature of the transaction share award. Price(s) Volume(s) 48,176 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Ger Doherty a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Director of Development a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP b) Nature of the transaction share award. Price(s) Volume(s) 237,548 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Justin Dowling a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Director of Property a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP b) Nature of the transaction share award. Price(s) Volume(s) 404,723 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Edwina Governey a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Investment Officer a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP b) Nature of the transaction share award. Price(s) Volume(s) 400,949 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Thomas Edwards-Moss a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share b) Nature of the transaction award. Price(s) Volume(s) 1,027,474 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 1,469,739

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Frank O'Neill a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Director of Operations a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP b) Nature of the transaction share award. Price(s) Volume(s) 285,818 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Kevin Nowlan a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share b) Nature of the transaction award. Price(s) Volume(s) 1,357,222 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 9,262,363

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Sean O'Dwyer a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP b) Nature of the transaction share award. Price(s) Volume(s) 343,233 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 Sequence No.: 169215 EQS News ID: 1378579 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)