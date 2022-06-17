Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
16.06.22
08:05 Uhr
1,584 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5601,66019:34
Dow Jones News
17.06.2022 | 18:10
252 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hibernia REIT plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

DJ Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 17-Jun-2022 / 16:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                          Neil Menzies 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                          Director of Sustainability 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
                          Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                          Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                          635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                          Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                          ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                          Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction      share award. 
 
 
 
                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                 48,176 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)        EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                          Ger Doherty 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                          Director of Development 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
                          Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                          Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                          635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                          Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                          ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                          Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction      share award. 
 
 
 
                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                 237,548 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)        EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                          Justin Dowling 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                          Director of Property 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
                          Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                          Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                          635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                          Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                          ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                          Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction      share award. 
 
 
 
                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                 404,723 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)        EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                          Edwina Governey 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                          Chief Investment Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
                          Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                          Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                          635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                          Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                          ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                          Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction      share award. 
 
 
 
                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                 400,949 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)        EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                         Thomas Edwards-Moss 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                         Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                         Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                         Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                         ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                         Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share 
b)      Nature of the transaction      award. 
 
 
 
                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                 1,027,474 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 1,469,739

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                          Frank O'Neill 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                          Director of Operations 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
                          Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                          Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                          635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                          Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                          ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                          Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction      share award. 
 
 
 
                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                 285,818 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)        EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                         Kevin Nowlan 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                         Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                         Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                         Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                         ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                         Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP share 
b)      Nature of the transaction      award. 
 
 
 
                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                 1,357,222 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 9,262,363

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                          Sean O'Dwyer 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                          Company Secretary 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
                          Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                          Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      Name 
 
                          635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
                          Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)      type of 
                          ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
                          Acquisition of shares though vesting of Deferred Bonus and LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction      share award. 
 
 
 
                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                 343,233 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)        EUR1.60

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-06-16

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 169215 
EQS News ID:  1378579 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)

HIBERNIA REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.