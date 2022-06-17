ROCHE BOBOIS: MINUTES TO THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ROCHE BOBOIS OF 15 JUNE 2022 - PROPOSED DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 1 PER SHARE

Paris, 17 June 2022

Roche Bobois announced that the combined general meeting of shareholders held on 15 June 2022 adopted all of the resolutions submitted for approval.

The General Meeting notably approved the decision to pay out a dividend of €1 per share (a two-fold increase compared with the previous year when the payment was set at €0.50/share).

The executive Board met on 17 June 2022 and set the payment date of the dividend on 28 June 2022.

All of the documents related to the combined general meeting of shareholders of 15 June 2022 will be available on the Roche Bobois website within the legal deadlines (www.roche-bobois-finance.com, "General Meetings" section).

Next releases:

Q2 2022 revenues on 21 July 2022 after market close

First-half 2022 results on 29 September 2022 before market

ABOUT ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 338 owned stores and franchises (at 31 December 2021) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2021 retail sales of €639.5 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €532.4 million and Cuir Center €107.1 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €334 million in 2021.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena BONI

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

