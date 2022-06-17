UrgentMED Acquires Urgent Care 3D to Expand High-Quality and Accessible Healthcare Across Southern California

Largest Acquisition to Date Will Provide Greater Access to Patient-Centered Care with Streamlined Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / UrgentMED , a leader in revolutionizing the healthcare experience, today announced the acquisition of Urgent Care 3D , an experienced provider of urgent care facilities, including its 5 clinics in Carlsbad, Rolling Hills Estates, Rancho Santa Margarita, Orange, and Long Beach. The acquisition marks UrgentMED's first location in San Diego County and seventh location in Orange County. With the addition of the 5 clinics, UrgentMED will extend care to a total of 43 locations across Southern California, enabling the expansion of the patient-centered and accessible healthcare that UrgentMED is known for.

With its team of over 90 doctors and 500 staff throughout Southern California, UrgentMED provides patients high-quality urgent care at an accessible cost. Its innovative one-stop-shop model, with superior same-day service and comprehensive in-house capabilities, means unparalleled care with little to no wait time.

"Expanding our suite of clinic locations furthers our commitment to making efficient, patient-centered care more accessible in all Southern California communities," said Jacob Rastegar, M.D., Co-CEO, UrgentMED. "UrgentMED makes every effort to put patients at ease, getting them cost-effective care in record time. More clinics means more patients feeling better, sooner.

"We are thrilled to welcome the new providers and associates joining the UrgentMED team with this acquisition," said Shamim Wu, COO, UrgentMED. "Their work matters every day, providing trusted and timely services to patients seeking care.

The newly acquired clinics will have the capacity to diagnose and treat medical issues that require diagnostic laboratory testing, surgical and non-surgical procedures, routine examinations, workers' compensation, radiology services, COVID-19 testing, in-house medications, durable medical equipment, and physical therapy services. UrgentMED accepts most PPO and HMO insurances, as well as Medicare.

Since 2007, UrgentMED has been revolutionizing the healthcare industry with their patient-centered approach.

