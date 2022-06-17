Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - In a virtual roundtable with select professional association leaders convened by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association (CDHA), underscored the importance of including preventive oral care services in the federal government's new dental care program. During the meeting, Sylvie Martel, CDHA's director of dental hygiene practice, reiterated that CDHA's primary concern remains the need to improve access to preventive and therapeutic oral care for people across Canada by including dental hygienists among the licensed oral health professionals who are eligible to provide services under the new program.

CDHA also confirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with the minister, the provinces and territories, and others to strengthen oral health outcomes for people in Canada. CDHA thanks the minister and his team for the opportunity to participate in this roundtable and looks forward to further dialogue in the months ahead.

Progress on the creation and delivery of this new dental care program continued yesterday with the release of a legislative costing note by the Parliamentary Budget Officer. As further questions and uncertainties are identified and addressed in the design of this program under the timelines previously specified, the cost estimation may be revised and adjusted.

CDHA is the collective national voice of more than 30,000 dental hygienists in Canada, directly representing 21,000 individual members, including students. Since 1963, CDHA has worked to advance the profession and promote the importance of oral health. Dental hygiene is the sixth-largest regulated health profession in Canada, with professionals working in a variety of settings, including independent dental hygiene practice, with people of all ages, addressing issues related to oral health. For more information on oral health, visit dentalhygienecanada.ca.

- 30 -

Angie D'Aoust, Director of Marketing and Communications

1-800-267-5235 ext. 134, or by email at adaoust@cdha.ca

https://linktr.ee/thecdha





CDHA/ACHD

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8562/128208_bff9558064f5da1e_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128208