DJ EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022 17-Jun-2022 / 20:57 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 June 2022 - EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR or the "Company") informs that the Company has received a special licence from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).

The licence permits the Company to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at Pasley-Tyler & Co. Ltd, 42 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AW at 11:00 a.m. (London time) on Thursday 30 June 2022.

Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy for the AGM are available at: https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/shareholders/gm/

For further information:

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

+44 207 290 1096

media@evraz.com

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

