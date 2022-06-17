Anzeige
Freitag, 17.06.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
WKN: A1JMT9 ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 
Lang & Schwarz
17.06.22
21:04 Uhr
1,100 Euro
-1,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
17.06.2022 | 20:28
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022

DJ EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022 17-Jun-2022 / 20:57 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022

17 June 2022 - EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR or the "Company") informs that the Company has received a special licence from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).

The licence permits the Company to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at Pasley-Tyler & Co. Ltd, 42 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AW at 11:00 a.m. (London time) on Thursday 30 June 2022.

Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy for the AGM are available at: https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/shareholders/gm/

***

For further information:

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

+44 207 290 1096

media@evraz.com

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  169218 
EQS News ID:  1378609 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378609&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 13:57 ET (17:57 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
