Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Clean Power Consulting Group has launched its solar development and consulting services for cleantech companies. These add to the company's strategic sales and marketing consulting services for companies committed to decarbonizing the economy and building a more sustainable future.

This news comes as President Joe Biden issues plans for a 24-month exemption from tariffs for solar panel imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, highlighting America's increasing shift towards clean energy. Clean Power Consulting Group's announcement aims to bolster the progress being made in this field, and it hopes that its emphasis on solar power will help to accelerate the US business industry's decarbonization effort.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has sparked energy crises across a number of Western nations; this has led to suggestions that the solution is drilling more in native and federal lands and increasing our fossil fuel production. Senior officials from Clean Power Consulting Group emphasize that subsidizing fossil fuels will only "exacerbate" the climate crisis, along with national security issues and economic problems. The Government for Accountability Office underlines that it can take more than four years for companies to begin producing on the oil fields they lease.

In addition to this, shale industry executives state that launching more oil and gas projects will have no short-term impact on global energy markets. The oil industry already possesses more than 9,000 approved yet unused permits for drilling on federal lands. Global subsidies for fossil fuels amount to almost 7% of the global GDP.

The recent Deloitte Global Turning Point Report demonstrates that if climate change is allowed to continue at its current rate, it could cost the global economy $178 trillion by 2070. By contrast, the Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2020 revealed that costs for renewable technologies have continued to drop year-on-year, with onshore wind reduced by 13% and offshore wind by 9%. Fossil fuels, on the other hand, continue to rise in price.

The most recent IPCC report showed that we are fast approaching our climate's 'tipping point.' Clean Power Consulting Group's solar development and consulting services announcement is underpinned by its message that there must be a coordinated, large-scale campaign in order to offset the damage being done.

As Clean Power Consulting Group's founder, Tim Montague, underlines, "We now have the technology to replace fossil fuel usage with wind, solar, and battery storage. Clean Power Consulting Group is committing to helping companies to integrate this clean energy into their infrastructure. Increasing our clean energy usage will give us genuine energy independence, which will bolster national security, contribute to the global decarbonization effort, and prevent the costs associated with fossil fuel reliance."

