MADworld, UCOLLEX, Psychic VR Lab and Animoca Brands Japan to Display XR Art at NFT.NYC 2022

HONG KONG, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MADworld , UCOLLEX , Psychic VR Lab , and Animoca Brands KK ("Animoca Brands Japan") are jointly presenting a XR NFT Art Exhibition at NFT.NYC when it takes place in New York City on June 20-23, 2022.

The Extended Reality ("XR") NFT Art Exhibition will leverage the " STYLY " platform, which makes it possible to superimpose and distribute XR content in a life like, urban Metaverse environment using only a smartphone or Augmented Reality ("AR") glasses.

The collaboration with MADworld seeks to bring together NFT technology with Japanese art and culture by overlaying their artwork over a virtual New York City cityscape. Furthermore, the exhibition features an amazing roster of artists such as Hiroshi Mori, Masayuki Kojo, Kenichi Asano, Crazy Chocolate, Minori Murata, Ryo Takegawa and Kenta Nakano. A quick backgrounder on some of the participating artists:

Masayuki Kojo

Based in Uji, Kyoto, Masayuki Kojo's motto is "A warrior is not a fighter, but a warrior is one who has determination". Kojo is active as a "painter specializing in warrior paintings", using sumi ink to depict the "preparedness" of the warriors of the Warring States period.

Kojo has been performing live art himself, aiming to expand the recognition of "live art" and to realize "Live Art Koshien", a festival for high school artists with the goal of "changing the future of painters".

In recent years, Kojo has collaborated with "Star Wars" and "The Avengers" movies, manga, anime, and video games. The collaborative warrior painting was made possible through a conversation with singer Tsuyoshi Nagabuchi. The 3 way crossover between Yomiuri Giants x Under Armour x Masayuki Kojo has attracted a lot of attention, and his collaborative warrior paintings with various genres such as sports, artists, and sports brands have become a hot topic.

Kenichi Asano

Kenichi Asano uses a hybrid of classic and digital sculpting techniques. Previously, Asano used "possession" as a theme, where he fuses pop culture elements and sublimates them into contemporary art.

In recent years, while working on shrine statues, Asano has also released a real-world avatar robot called "Possessed". In 2021, Asano collaborated with Naohito Funabashi on the virtual space "phantom". It represents the next evolution of sculpture.

Crazy Chocolate

She started creating illustrations in 2018 with a desire to pass on traditional Japanese culture to the younger generation. Her unique style is characterized by incorporating Japanese tradition and street art. In 2019, she launched ^on_ENCOUNT a street-style haori brand which weaves traditional craftsmanship with modern, easy to wear aesthetics.

Awards

2015 The 16th International Bunka College National Open Call Nichibei Exhibition

Painting Division, Honorable Mention

Visitors to the MADworld NFT.NYC booth or to Times Square (New York), will be able to experience each artist's work via the STYLY smartphone app. In addition, visitors will have an opportunity to receive a free, commemorative NFT simply through experiencing the art! In addition, we plan to provide additional content that can be experienced online.

About MADworld

MADworld offers an NFT Origination Platform and an NFT Marketplace that use blockchain technology to defend the artists, artwork, creators, and content that enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles, and products and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them by maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property in perpetuity.

For more information visit: https://www.madworld.io

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators' platform that wants to make digital collectibles available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. We aim to help creators build their fanbase economy with the best of class technology and community, shaping a world where fans can engage with the creator's metaverse. UCOLLEX provides a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion for collecting through exclusive content, interviews with artists, the best 3D art, and innovative VR experiences.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io/

About Animoca Brands KK

Animoca Brands KK is the Japanese strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands focused on enabling famous IP holders in Japan to participate in the Web3 ecosystem while leveraging the network, reach, and expertise of Animoca Brands in contributing to the establishment of the open metaverse.

For more information visit https://www.animocabrands.co.jp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842215/The_Extended_Reality___XR___NFT_Art_Exhibition_leverage__STYLY__platform.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659001/MADworld_backed_Animoca_Brands_defend_artists_entering_multiverse____MADworld_Logo.jpg