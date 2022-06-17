Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.06.2022 | 21:20
Can't Relate Drops New Collection "The Summer's Ours."

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / Can't Relate just dropped their latest collection for the summer, "The Summer's Ours." The difference between this collection and previous drops is that they're launching their first highly reflective 3m product line. They're also focusing on brand new innovative, lightweight, streetwear garments for men, women and children.

Can't Relate, Friday, June 17, 2022, Press release picture

"The inspiration behind this collection focuses on positivity and and the idea of beating adversity," said Can't Relate Founder Nur Anderson.

The brand was launched in 2014 after Anderson lost his brother to senseless gun violence. Multiple celebrities have supported not only the designs but the bigger message behind the brand to end gun violence. Anderson has catered to the youth and has done public speaking in many inner city schools on this issue.

To date, the company has generated nearly a million dollars, averaging 6 figures each year. He's on track to reaching a 7 figure status by February 2023. Anderson is an active activist to end street violence and pushes the message through his designs.

"At the end of the day our brand represents more than super luxurious products," said Anderson. "We also aim to save lives and educate the youth effectively."

About Can't Relate

Can't relate is a luxury streetwear experience, it derived from the idea of ending senseless gun violence worldwide. After designer Nur Anderson lost his older brother Malik Adam James to it, He decided to do something positive for the world. Pushing a message that adversity and obstacles can be conquered through art and creativity.

Media Contact: Nur Anderson

Website: https://cantxrelate.com/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/cantxrelate?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

SOURCE: Can't Relate



https://www.accesswire.com/705474/Cant-Relate-Drops-New-Collection-The-Summers-Ours

