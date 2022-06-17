DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.06.2022 / 22:50

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Mercedes-Benz Group AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 10 Jun 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.29 % 7.47 % 7.76 % 1069837447 Previous notification 0.31 % 7.39 % 7.71 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 3058968 0.00 % 0.29 % Total 3058968 0.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 17.06.2022 to 20.12.2024 at any time 9007600 0.84 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 644062 0.06 % Equity Call Option 15.12.2023 at any time 200000 0.02 % Total 9851662 0.92 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product From 10.12.2071 to 02.03.2072 at any time Cash 881 0 % Equity Call Option 17.06.2022 at any time Cash 88478 0.01 % Equity Swap From 10.11.2022 to 03.06.2025 at any time Cash 4687265 0.44 % Retail Structured Product - Note From 04.05.2023 to 11.05.2026 at any time Cash 9039 0 % Compound Option From 20.09.2022 to 02.06.2025 at any time Cash 72009 0.01 % Equity Put Option From 17.06.2022 to 19.12.2025 at any time Physical 8599800 0.80 % Equity Call Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 3535489 0.33 % Equity Put Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 1448567 0.14 % Equity Call Option From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Call Option From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 % Equity Call Option From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Put Option* From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Put Option* From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 % Equity Put Option* From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Put Option* 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 200000 0.02 % Total 70079190 6.55 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 5.02 % 5.23 % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % % Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 4.85% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

16 Jun 2022



17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

