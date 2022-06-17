Duffy & Shanley, Inc.: Duffy & Shanley Wins 13 Awards at the 54th Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony

The Integrated Communications Firm Was Recognized for Over a Dozen Groundbreaking Public Relations, Social Media, and Influencer Campaigns

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / Duffy & Shanley, a full-service communications agency, was presented with 13 awards at the 54th Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony, held on Thursday, June 16. The annual event celebrates the work of public relations and communications professionals from across New England and was hosted by the PR Club, the region's leading communications trade organization.

Honored alongside hundreds of New England-based industry professionals, the Duffy & Shanley team received awards across multiple categories, including:

Gold Bell Award- National Television Placement, for Ørsted

National Television Placement, for Ørsted Gold Bell Award- Regional Media Placement, for Dunkin'

Regional Media Placement, for Dunkin' Gold Bell Award- Content Marketing Campaign, for College Ave Student Loans

Content Marketing Campaign, for College Ave Student Loans Gold Bell Award- Fundraising Campaign, for Dunkin'

Fundraising Campaign, for Dunkin' Silver Bell Award- National Television Placement, for Hanesbrands

National Television Placement, for Hanesbrands Silver Bell Award- Paid Media, for College Ave Student Loans

Paid Media, for College Ave Student Loans Silver Bell Award- One-Time Special Event, for Ørsted and Eversource

One-Time Special Event, for Ørsted and Eversource Silver Bell Award- Government/Public Affairs Campaign, for Ørsted and Eversource

Government/Public Affairs Campaign, for Ørsted and Eversource Bronze Bell Award- Paid Media, for BJ's Wholesale Club

Paid Media, for BJ's Wholesale Club Bronze Bell Award- Micro Influencer Campaign, for College Ave Student Loans

Micro Influencer Campaign, for College Ave Student Loans Merit Bell Award- Series of Media Placements, for PureVita Labs

Series of Media Placements, for PureVita Labs Merit Bell Award- Regional Media Placement, for PureVita Labs

Regional Media Placement, for PureVita Labs Merit Bell Award- Consumer Campaign, for College Ave Student Loans

Duffy's Fundraising Campaign entry for Dunkin' called "All in One Shot" was recognized during the ceremony as a finalist for the prestigious Platinum Super Bell Award which honors the overall top PR campaign of the evening.

"I am incredibly proud our public relations team at Duffy & Shanley. The team is always evolving the ways in which they uncover new opportunities for our clients by taking an 'out of the box' approach to telling their stories," said Jon Duffy, President, Duffy & Shanley. "Their commitment to client satisfaction is continuously manifested in the work they produce, and it was such an honor to watch as the team's hard work and dedication was recognized."

A full list of all winners is available here, and a full winner's gallery is located here.

About Duffy & Shanley, Inc.

Based in Providence, R.I., Duffy & Shanley is one of the largest independently owned communication firms in New England. A uniquely integrated, full-service agency, Duffy & Shanley develops breakthrough campaigns for Fortune 500 companies and leading brands, including AT&T, BJ's Wholesale Club, College Ave, Dunkin', Foster Grant, Ørsted and UnitedHealthcare. Visit Duffy and Shanley on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook or visit DuffyShanley.com for more information.

About PR Club

Founded in 1948, PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, the "Bell Ringer" blog, and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.PRClub.org. Follow them on Twitter @PRClubofNE.

About the Bell Ringer Awards

The Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and superior execution to achieve a high degree of success in reaching predetermined objectives. Open to all New England practitioners, the program, now in its 54th year, celebrates the extraordinary work of the region's communications professionals.

