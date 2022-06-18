Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company" or "Playground") announces that Nidhi Kumra has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effectively May 31, 2022. The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Ms. Kumra for her contributions to the Company and wish her every success in her future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Kaylee Whitcroft, the Company's Operations Accounting Manager, has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Kaylee Whitcroft, Chief Financial Officer - Ms. Whitcroft most recently served as the Controller and Senior Manager of Acquisitions at an international company, where she managed a finance team in a division that had grown over 100% in one year through significant acquisition activity. She started her career at Deloitte LLP where she became a manager in the audit practice, working with multiple technology companies. Ms. Whitcroft has a Bachelor of Management and Organization Studies with an honour's specialization in accounting with distinction from Western University. She received her CA, CPA designation in 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill, Chairman

Tel: 416-361-1913

Email: investors@playgroundventures.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128238