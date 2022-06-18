Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Monday, June 27, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, after market close on Monday, June 27, 2022. Cinedigm's management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 within North America or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations using access code 251386 to be connected to the call. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

