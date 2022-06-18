NELO announces its next destination: Crypto Expo Asia Singapore on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2022.

NELO approaches Crypto Expo Asia with plans to unveil their first Gaming Ecosystem, Neloverse, in an exclusive session for attendees at the convention.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2022) - NELO is pleased to announce its support of Crypto Expo Asia this year as a Gold Sponsor for the event. The beta version of the game will be presented at the convention, in addition to exclusive content and gameplay. Investors and guests will have the opportunity to experience the game for themselves and to be fully immersed in the NELO and Neloverse futures.





NELO attends Crypto Expo Asia 2022



Crypto Expo is Asia's largest and most prestigious exhibition and conference for investors and internationally recognised crypto industry professionals to network and seek new business opportunities. The event will host a large number of sponsors and speakers, including NELO's Head of Business Development and Marketing, Shawn Tan. His speech will focus on the question 'Web 3.0: The New Digital Economy?'

"We are most excited to be showcasing certain aspects of Neloverse while we continue developing the game amongst our other efforts," said Shawn Tan. "We believe that Neloverse is ready to disrupt the Metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystem with our state of the art product. We strive to give our best shot on refining and perfecting even the slightest details for our products and deliver the best products to the Web 3.0 community." NELO keeps the momentum going in its efforts to reach as many potential gaming crypto adopters in the industry, growing its community patiently.

NELO, takes pride in solving the issue of scalability by giving each programme its own blockchain, and will have a booth featuring their product at the convention. This includes their Metaverse Gaming Ecosystem: Neloverse and its game maker.

NELO intends on disrupting and improving the finance world with blockchain technology. Together with Crypto Expo Asia, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the crucial facts that are shaping the crypto sector as it continues to grow towards endless possibilities. Visit this link for more information on NELO.

About NELO (NSC):

NELO is a protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, eliminating the barriers of Ethereum blockchain networks.

Speed, security, and the ability to scale are the priorities and principles of NELO.

About Neloverse:

Neloverse is a collaborative space where players from all over the world can meet and fight together. Take control of your piece of the Metaverse here in Neloverse and begin creating your own virtual universe.

Hosted on the NELO Smart Chain (NSC).

