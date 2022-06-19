"Performance-grade intelligent electric SUV- VOYAH FREE" opened in Europe when it was selling well in the Chinese market for nearly a year. On June 11th, 2022, VOYAH Showroom, located at Klingenberggt. 7 in the center of Oslo, Norway, opened. Over 100 people, including guests, media and customer representatives, gathered to witness the opening of the business on this day, during which "performance-level intelligent electric SUV" VOYAH FREE and "electric luxury flagship MPV" VOYAH Dream made their debut jointly.

Lu Fang, CEO CTO of VOYAH Automobile, said, "VOYAH, a high-end new energy brand launched by Dongfeng Motor Group, is committed to the perfect integration of driving performance and intelligent technology, so as to shape the global influence of Chinese brands. In the future, VOYAH will utilize Dongfeng's powerful overseas resources and innovative technology and business model to offer a new experience of intelligent electric vehicles."

Torje Aleksander Sulland, CEO of Electric Way, a Norwegian distributor of VOYAH said, "VOYAH's beautiful body lines, unique design concept and the exploration spirit contained in the oriental story of the great hawk spreading wings are liked by people. VOYAH FREE's powerful performance, ultimate driving pleasure, safety technology and high-quality electric experience also make driving safe and sound. We believe that VOYAH will be favored by Nordic people."

VOYAH FREE, the first model of VOYAH Automobile to be exported to Europe, is compatible with Norway's local geographical climate, environmental protection concept and market demand for high-end electric vehicles. VOYAH FREE has the power advantage comparable to super-running, with stable battery performance. Also, it has 100mm adjustable air suspension up and down and intelligent four-wheel drive of the whole car. It matches the four driving modes of "economy, comfort, high efficiency and outing", adapting to complex road conditions and satisfying Norwegian users in various ways.

It is reported that Norwegian users can make an appointment for the test drive of VOYAH FREE shortly after the opening of Oslo VOYAH Showroom. In the fourth quarter of this year, the Norwegian market will start mass delivery of new cars.

