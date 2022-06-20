Aurora IP attracts international media by its core value for a green textile industry

HANOI, Vietnam, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the government's support as well as recent incentive policies, Vietnam's industrial real estate market is becoming an ideal destination for investors. Among the industrial real estate projects, Aurora IP is becoming a phenomenon attracting international media because of its core values for the green and sustainable textile industry.







Pursuing the goal "Aurora IP, all for greens", the industrial park is leading the trend in building and developing a green textile industrial park along with the sustainable growth in textile industry.

Green textile is a hot topic that global media always care about. Recently, Aurora IP was bold in Bloomberg, the global business and financial news leader, and Market Insider, a prominent breaking news platform in the region.

Developed by one of Vietnam's leading real estate developers Cat Tuong Group, Aurora IP is considered the most preferable and potential destination among industrial parks in Vietnam.

Located in the northern Nam Dinh province, the cradle of Vietnam's textile industry, Aurora is one of the very few IPs in Vietnam that meets the legal and utility infrastructure requirements qualified to accommodate fabric-dyeing establishment.

Aurora IP is actively implementing land leveling for the whole area of 519.6 hectares. This shall aim to immediate hand-over clean land to the tenants upon the signing of land leasing agreement, minimize any waiting time for the secondary investors.

Well-designed with the country's largest capacity of water supply and wastewater treatment system as well as the development of complex social infrastructure, Aurora IP commits to bring the most optimal facilities for textile and dyeing production.

Aurora's wastewater treatment system is well designed with a large capacity of 110,000 m3/day night, divided into modules with advanced and synchronous technology, shall ensure the receipt and treatment of all investors' wastewater before discharging into the environment.

"Our core value is bringing green and sustainable investment environment for investors coming to Vietnam as an ideal destination. I believe that the support from international media will bring us closer to investors who share the same vision with Cat Tuong Group in building a global's green textile industry," said Mr. Tran Quoc Viet, Chairman & CEO of Cat Tuong Group.

Aurora IP attracting the attention of international media also because it has been launched amidst Vietnam's textile and garment export is leading the world, just behind China. Figures from the General Department of Customs showed that in the first quarter of 2022, the country's export value of textiles and garments reached $8.68 billion, up 20.3% year-on-year, marking the highest increase in the past 10 years.

Vietnam's industrial real estate market is hotter than ever with large capital injections from foreign investors. According to statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in 2021, Vietnam has 575 industrial zones established in 61 provinces and cities and is the destination of thousands of businesses from 122 countries and territories around the world.

