Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Geduld zahlt sich aus - jetzt zu Schnäppchenkursen einkaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEFE ISIN: US34959E1091 Ticker-Symbol: FO8 
Tradegate
20.06.22
08:00 Uhr
255,30 Euro
-0,90
-0,35 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
255,20259,0008:37
255,20259,0008:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD11,840-0,17 %
ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL AB0,270+5,47 %
CNP ASSURANCES SA20,8300,00 %
DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD0,3130,00 %
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA9,970-2,06 %
FORTINET INC255,30-0,35 %
INTERPARFUMS SA45,000-3,85 %
POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LTD0,2260,00 %
SPIELVEREINIGUNG UNTERHACHING FUSSBALL GMBH & CO KGAA5,7000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.