Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) (the "Company" or the "Group"), an international "Tier 1" partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers, announces that it has entered into an agreement with Figeac Aero to acquire its Hermosillo industrial site in Mexico and Boeing 787-related inventory on site at closing.

The acquisition would strengthen the competitiveness of Latécoère's Mexican operations, in order to better serve the North and South American aerostructures market. This acquisition is conditional to finalizing other related additional agreements and closing would be anticipated to occur in the 4th quarter 2022, provided IMMEX* clearance is obtained.

*IMMEX authorization is an instrument that allows the temporary importation of goods that are used in an industrial process or service, to produce, process or repair foreign goods temporarily imported for subsequent export, without paying VAT and countervailing duties, and defer or not pay import tax.

_____________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As an international "Tier 1" partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220619005034/en/

Contacts:

Taddeo

Antoine Denry Investor Relations

+33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Laurine Quil Media Relations

+33 (0)6 59 70 88 39

teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr