Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

20 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 97,943 Weighted average purchase price paid : 349.0875 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 352 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 344.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,627,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,463,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 145 345.00 08:19:10 00059525200TRLO0 LSE 1193 345.00 08:19:10 00059525201TRLO0 LSE 500 345.00 08:19:10 00059525202TRLO0 LSE 600 347.00 08:30:10 00059525908TRLO0 LSE 663 347.00 08:30:10 00059525909TRLO0 LSE 969 347.00 08:30:10 00059525910TRLO0 LSE 554 347.00 08:30:10 00059525911TRLO0 LSE 1404 346.50 08:31:10 00059525967TRLO0 LSE 1532 344.50 08:37:31 00059526222TRLO0 LSE 1360 347.50 08:56:11 00059527465TRLO0 LSE 198 347.50 08:56:11 00059527466TRLO0 LSE 1457 350.50 09:30:10 00059529193TRLO0 LSE 1560 350.00 09:36:05 00059529571TRLO0 LSE 1332 350.00 09:36:05 00059529570TRLO0 LSE 1466 349.50 09:46:02 00059530035TRLO0 LSE 121 349.00 09:47:10 00059530150TRLO0 LSE 1156 349.00 09:47:10 00059530152TRLO0 LSE 129 349.00 09:47:10 00059530151TRLO0 LSE 500 351.50 10:15:21 00059531354TRLO0 LSE 1204 352.00 10:15:21 00059531355TRLO0 LSE 500 351.50 10:15:21 00059531356TRLO0 LSE 500 351.50 10:15:21 00059531357TRLO0 LSE 500 351.50 10:15:21 00059531358TRLO0 LSE 2572 351.50 10:15:21 00059531360TRLO0 LSE 866 351.50 10:15:21 00059531359TRLO0 LSE 1507 351.00 10:15:21 00059531361TRLO0 LSE 1078 350.50 10:19:38 00059531845TRLO0 LSE 237 350.50 10:19:38 00059531844TRLO0 LSE 595 350.00 10:19:39 00059531847TRLO0 LSE 684 350.00 10:19:39 00059531846TRLO0 LSE 1316 349.50 10:41:14 00059533114TRLO0 LSE 297 349.00 10:42:50 00059533177TRLO0 LSE 1268 349.00 10:42:50 00059533176TRLO0 LSE 1403 349.50 11:03:02 00059535025TRLO0 LSE 1378 349.00 11:27:23 00059535878TRLO0 LSE 149 349.00 11:27:23 00059535879TRLO0 LSE 641 351.00 11:42:15 00059536337TRLO0 LSE 1336 351.00 11:44:39 00059536420TRLO0 LSE 809 351.00 11:44:39 00059536419TRLO0 LSE 28 350.50 11:51:03 00059536637TRLO0 LSE 1549 350.50 12:00:23 00059536985TRLO0 LSE 557 350.00 12:05:00 00059537118TRLO0 LSE 600 350.00 12:05:00 00059537117TRLO0 LSE 348 350.00 12:05:00 00059537116TRLO0 LSE 1530 352.00 12:40:37 00059538495TRLO0 LSE 1524 351.50 12:43:57 00059538694TRLO0 LSE 1282 351.00 12:49:52 00059538947TRLO0 LSE 1003 351.00 13:21:57 00059540044TRLO0 LSE 542 351.00 13:21:57 00059540043TRLO0 LSE 834 350.50 13:21:59 00059540047TRLO0 LSE 32 350.50 13:21:59 00059540046TRLO0 LSE 184 350.50 13:21:59 00059540048TRLO0 LSE 407 350.50 13:21:59 00059540049TRLO0 LSE 1349 350.00 13:31:16 00059540383TRLO0 LSE 618 349.50 13:35:01 00059540595TRLO0 LSE 832 349.50 13:35:01 00059540594TRLO0 LSE 417 349.50 13:49:07 00059541214TRLO0 LSE 146 349.50 13:50:02 00059541250TRLO0 LSE 996 349.50 13:50:02 00059541249TRLO0 LSE 8 348.50 14:01:35 00059541741TRLO0 LSE 1435 348.50 14:01:35 00059541742TRLO0 LSE 1269 347.00 14:19:01 00059542641TRLO0 LSE 874 347.50 14:30:10 00059543337TRLO0 LSE 961 347.50 14:38:51 00059543891TRLO0 LSE 358 347.50 14:38:51 00059543890TRLO0 LSE 591 347.50 14:38:51 00059543889TRLO0 LSE 1047 347.50 14:38:51 00059543888TRLO0 LSE 419 349.00 14:46:36 00059544441TRLO0 LSE 138 349.00 14:46:36 00059544440TRLO0 LSE 197 349.00 14:46:36 00059544439TRLO0 LSE 48 349.00 14:46:36 00059544438TRLO0 LSE 544 349.00 14:46:36 00059544437TRLO0 LSE 1538 349.50 14:52:36 00059544876TRLO0 LSE 831 350.00 15:02:01 00059546051TRLO0 LSE 600 350.00 15:02:01 00059546050TRLO0 LSE 1417 350.00 15:05:01 00059546226TRLO0 LSE 147 350.00 15:05:01 00059546227TRLO0 LSE 1128 349.50 15:08:00 00059546495TRLO0 LSE 37 349.50 15:08:00 00059546494TRLO0 LSE 127 349.50 15:08:00 00059546493TRLO0 LSE 1424 349.00 15:18:13 00059547154TRLO0 LSE 1377 349.00 15:18:13 00059547153TRLO0 LSE 1085 348.00 15:22:42 00059547465TRLO0 LSE 385 348.00 15:22:42 00059547464TRLO0 LSE 110 347.50 15:33:00 00059548413TRLO0 LSE 1163 347.50 15:34:24 00059548547TRLO0 LSE 945 347.00 15:35:35 00059548672TRLO0 LSE 52 347.00 15:35:36 00059548673TRLO0 LSE 504 347.00 15:36:01 00059548722TRLO0 LSE 54 348.00 15:45:57 00059549626TRLO0 LSE 235 348.00 15:46:00 00059549628TRLO0 LSE 360 348.00 15:46:00 00059549629TRLO0 LSE 550 348.00 15:46:01 00059549644TRLO0 LSE 400 348.00 15:46:01 00059549643TRLO0 LSE 815 348.00 15:47:01 00059549736TRLO0 LSE 612 348.00 15:47:10 00059549787TRLO0 LSE 144 348.00 15:47:10 00059549786TRLO0 LSE 1200 347.50 15:49:04 00059549987TRLO0 LSE 201 347.50 15:49:04 00059549986TRLO0 LSE 919 347.50 15:49:04 00059549985TRLO0 LSE 600 347.50 15:49:04 00059549984TRLO0 LSE 41 348.00 15:55:06 00059550484TRLO0 LSE 144 348.00 15:55:10 00059550499TRLO0 LSE 1144 348.00 15:55:10 00059550501TRLO0 LSE 90 348.00 15:55:10 00059550500TRLO0 LSE 500 348.00 15:55:10 00059550502TRLO0 LSE 500 348.00 15:55:10 00059550503TRLO0 LSE 500 348.00 15:55:10 00059550504TRLO0 LSE 270 348.00 15:55:10 00059550506TRLO0 LSE 500 348.00 15:55:10 00059550505TRLO0 LSE 45 347.50 15:55:23 00059550524TRLO0 LSE 72 347.50 15:55:23 00059550523TRLO0 LSE 1200 347.50 15:55:23 00059550522TRLO0 LSE 166 347.50 15:55:23 00059550525TRLO0 LSE 335 347.50 16:01:55 00059551039TRLO0 LSE 159 349.00 16:10:19 00059551931TRLO0 LSE 2400 349.00 16:10:19 00059551930TRLO0 LSE 2400 349.00 16:10:19 00059551929TRLO0 LSE 134 349.00 16:10:19 00059551928TRLO0 LSE 700 349.00 16:10:20 00059551943TRLO0 LSE 892 349.00 16:11:59 00059552129TRLO0 LSE 562 349.00 16:11:59 00059552128TRLO0 LSE 1500 349.00 16:11:59 00059552127TRLO0 LSE 811 349.00 16:11:59 00059552126TRLO0 LSE 35 349.00 16:12:59 00059552253TRLO0 LSE 100 349.00 16:12:59 00059552252TRLO0 LSE 782 349.00 16:12:59 00059552251TRLO0 LSE 86 349.00 16:12:59 00059552250TRLO0 LSE 500 349.00 16:12:59 00059552249TRLO0 LSE 390 349.00 16:15:59 00059552543TRLO0 LSE 189 349.00 16:15:59 00059552542TRLO0 LSE 500 349.00 16:15:59 00059552541TRLO0 LSE 739 349.00 16:15:59 00059552540TRLO0 LSE 77 349.00 16:17:59 00059552851TRLO0 LSE 1403 349.00 16:17:59 00059552850TRLO0 LSE 129 349.00 16:19:06 00059553121TRLO0 LSE 57 349.00 16:19:06 00059553120TRLO0 LSE 500 349.00 16:19:06 00059553119TRLO0 LSE 69 349.00 16:19:06 00059553118TRLO0 LSE 16 349.00 16:19:06 00059553117TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

