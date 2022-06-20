Anzeige
Montag, 20.06.2022
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
20.06.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 17

20 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 97,943
Weighted average purchase price paid: 349.0875 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 352 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 344.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,627,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,463,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
145345.00 08:19:1000059525200TRLO0LSE
1193345.00 08:19:1000059525201TRLO0LSE
500345.00 08:19:1000059525202TRLO0LSE
600347.00 08:30:1000059525908TRLO0LSE
663347.00 08:30:1000059525909TRLO0LSE
969347.00 08:30:1000059525910TRLO0LSE
554347.00 08:30:1000059525911TRLO0LSE
1404346.50 08:31:1000059525967TRLO0LSE
1532344.50 08:37:3100059526222TRLO0LSE
1360347.50 08:56:1100059527465TRLO0LSE
198347.50 08:56:1100059527466TRLO0LSE
1457350.50 09:30:1000059529193TRLO0LSE
1560350.00 09:36:0500059529571TRLO0LSE
1332350.00 09:36:0500059529570TRLO0LSE
1466349.50 09:46:0200059530035TRLO0LSE
121349.00 09:47:1000059530150TRLO0LSE
1156349.00 09:47:1000059530152TRLO0LSE
129349.00 09:47:1000059530151TRLO0LSE
500351.50 10:15:2100059531354TRLO0LSE
1204352.00 10:15:2100059531355TRLO0LSE
500351.50 10:15:2100059531356TRLO0LSE
500351.50 10:15:2100059531357TRLO0LSE
500351.50 10:15:2100059531358TRLO0LSE
2572351.50 10:15:2100059531360TRLO0LSE
866351.50 10:15:2100059531359TRLO0LSE
1507351.00 10:15:2100059531361TRLO0LSE
1078350.50 10:19:3800059531845TRLO0LSE
237350.50 10:19:3800059531844TRLO0LSE
595350.00 10:19:3900059531847TRLO0LSE
684350.00 10:19:3900059531846TRLO0LSE
1316349.50 10:41:1400059533114TRLO0LSE
297349.00 10:42:5000059533177TRLO0LSE
1268349.00 10:42:5000059533176TRLO0LSE
1403349.50 11:03:0200059535025TRLO0LSE
1378349.00 11:27:2300059535878TRLO0LSE
149349.00 11:27:2300059535879TRLO0LSE
641351.00 11:42:1500059536337TRLO0LSE
1336351.00 11:44:3900059536420TRLO0LSE
809351.00 11:44:3900059536419TRLO0LSE
28350.50 11:51:0300059536637TRLO0LSE
1549350.50 12:00:2300059536985TRLO0LSE
557350.00 12:05:0000059537118TRLO0LSE
600350.00 12:05:0000059537117TRLO0LSE
348350.00 12:05:0000059537116TRLO0LSE
1530352.00 12:40:3700059538495TRLO0LSE
1524351.50 12:43:5700059538694TRLO0LSE
1282351.00 12:49:5200059538947TRLO0LSE
1003351.00 13:21:5700059540044TRLO0LSE
542351.00 13:21:5700059540043TRLO0LSE
834350.50 13:21:5900059540047TRLO0LSE
32350.50 13:21:5900059540046TRLO0LSE
184350.50 13:21:5900059540048TRLO0LSE
407350.50 13:21:5900059540049TRLO0LSE
1349350.00 13:31:1600059540383TRLO0LSE
618349.50 13:35:0100059540595TRLO0LSE
832349.50 13:35:0100059540594TRLO0LSE
417349.50 13:49:0700059541214TRLO0LSE
146349.50 13:50:0200059541250TRLO0LSE
996349.50 13:50:0200059541249TRLO0LSE
8348.50 14:01:3500059541741TRLO0LSE
1435348.50 14:01:3500059541742TRLO0LSE
1269347.00 14:19:0100059542641TRLO0LSE
874347.50 14:30:1000059543337TRLO0LSE
961347.50 14:38:5100059543891TRLO0LSE
358347.50 14:38:5100059543890TRLO0LSE
591347.50 14:38:5100059543889TRLO0LSE
1047347.50 14:38:5100059543888TRLO0LSE
419349.00 14:46:3600059544441TRLO0LSE
138349.00 14:46:3600059544440TRLO0LSE
197349.00 14:46:3600059544439TRLO0LSE
48349.00 14:46:3600059544438TRLO0LSE
544349.00 14:46:3600059544437TRLO0LSE
1538349.50 14:52:3600059544876TRLO0LSE
831350.00 15:02:0100059546051TRLO0LSE
600350.00 15:02:0100059546050TRLO0LSE
1417350.00 15:05:0100059546226TRLO0LSE
147350.00 15:05:0100059546227TRLO0LSE
1128349.50 15:08:0000059546495TRLO0LSE
37349.50 15:08:0000059546494TRLO0LSE
127349.50 15:08:0000059546493TRLO0LSE
1424349.00 15:18:1300059547154TRLO0LSE
1377349.00 15:18:1300059547153TRLO0LSE
1085348.00 15:22:4200059547465TRLO0LSE
385348.00 15:22:4200059547464TRLO0LSE
110347.50 15:33:0000059548413TRLO0LSE
1163347.50 15:34:2400059548547TRLO0LSE
945347.00 15:35:3500059548672TRLO0LSE
52347.00 15:35:3600059548673TRLO0LSE
504347.00 15:36:0100059548722TRLO0LSE
54348.00 15:45:5700059549626TRLO0LSE
235348.00 15:46:0000059549628TRLO0LSE
360348.00 15:46:0000059549629TRLO0LSE
550348.00 15:46:0100059549644TRLO0LSE
400348.00 15:46:0100059549643TRLO0LSE
815348.00 15:47:0100059549736TRLO0LSE
612348.00 15:47:1000059549787TRLO0LSE
144348.00 15:47:1000059549786TRLO0LSE
1200347.50 15:49:0400059549987TRLO0LSE
201347.50 15:49:0400059549986TRLO0LSE
919347.50 15:49:0400059549985TRLO0LSE
600347.50 15:49:0400059549984TRLO0LSE
41348.00 15:55:0600059550484TRLO0LSE
144348.00 15:55:1000059550499TRLO0LSE
1144348.00 15:55:1000059550501TRLO0LSE
90348.00 15:55:1000059550500TRLO0LSE
500348.00 15:55:1000059550502TRLO0LSE
500348.00 15:55:1000059550503TRLO0LSE
500348.00 15:55:1000059550504TRLO0LSE
270348.00 15:55:1000059550506TRLO0LSE
500348.00 15:55:1000059550505TRLO0LSE
45347.50 15:55:2300059550524TRLO0LSE
72347.50 15:55:2300059550523TRLO0LSE
1200347.50 15:55:2300059550522TRLO0LSE
166347.50 15:55:2300059550525TRLO0LSE
335347.50 16:01:5500059551039TRLO0LSE
159349.00 16:10:1900059551931TRLO0LSE
2400349.00 16:10:1900059551930TRLO0LSE
2400349.00 16:10:1900059551929TRLO0LSE
134349.00 16:10:1900059551928TRLO0LSE
700349.00 16:10:2000059551943TRLO0LSE
892349.00 16:11:5900059552129TRLO0LSE
562349.00 16:11:5900059552128TRLO0LSE
1500349.00 16:11:5900059552127TRLO0LSE
811349.00 16:11:5900059552126TRLO0LSE
35349.00 16:12:5900059552253TRLO0LSE
100349.00 16:12:5900059552252TRLO0LSE
782349.00 16:12:5900059552251TRLO0LSE
86349.00 16:12:5900059552250TRLO0LSE
500349.00 16:12:5900059552249TRLO0LSE
390349.00 16:15:5900059552543TRLO0LSE
189349.00 16:15:5900059552542TRLO0LSE
500349.00 16:15:5900059552541TRLO0LSE
739349.00 16:15:5900059552540TRLO0LSE
77349.00 16:17:5900059552851TRLO0LSE
1403349.00 16:17:5900059552850TRLO0LSE
129349.00 16:19:0600059553121TRLO0LSE
57349.00 16:19:0600059553120TRLO0LSE
500349.00 16:19:0600059553119TRLO0LSE
69349.00 16:19:0600059553118TRLO0LSE
16349.00 16:19:0600059553117TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
