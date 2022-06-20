Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 25/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-06-20 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2022 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Annual General TLN 29.06.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2022 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 22.06.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Annual General TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2022 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.06.2022 Trading holiday TLN RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.06.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.06.2022 Snaige SNG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.06.2022 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.06.2022 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend ex-date RIG LJM1R For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.