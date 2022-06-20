Anzeige
Montag, 20.06.2022
20.06.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 25/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-06-20 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.06.2022 -  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
 31.08.2022                      securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
08.06.2022 -  Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T     Annual General   TLN  
 29.06.2022                      Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16.06.2022 -  Baltika BLT1T            Annual General   TLN  
 22.06.2022                      Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.06.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T         Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.06.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A       securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.06.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T       Annual General   TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.06.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T         Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.06.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Annual General   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT      Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.06.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Investors event   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.06.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA      Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.06.2022 Trigon Property Development TPD1T  Dividend payment  TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.06.2022                   Trading holiday   TLN RIG
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.06.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L          Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.06.2022 Snaige SNG1L            Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.06.2022                   Trading holiday   TLN RIG
                                     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.06.2022 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs   Dividend ex-date  RIG  
         LJM1R                             



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
