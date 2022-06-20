Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
20.06.22
08:05 Uhr
0,967 Euro
-0,003
-0,31 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9680,99110:13
Dow Jones News
20.06.2022 | 08:31
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 June 2022 it purchased a total of 284,574 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           119,160     165,414 
                            EUR0.993 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.851 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.958     GBP0.822 
 
                                    GBP0.835676 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.975557

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 702,240,268 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4824       0.982         XDUB      08:32:21      00059526020TRLO0 
2380       0.982         XDUB      08:36:55      00059526194TRLO0 
2607       0.982         XDUB      08:36:55      00059526193TRLO0 
499       0.980         XDUB      08:37:34      00059526229TRLO0 
2000       0.980         XDUB      08:37:34      00059526228TRLO0 
2000       0.980         XDUB      08:37:34      00059526227TRLO0 
2364       0.978         XDUB      08:44:46      00059526738TRLO0 
2578       0.978         XDUB      08:44:46      00059526737TRLO0 
4463       0.993         XDUB      09:22:56      00059528818TRLO0 
4484       0.992         XDUB      09:23:30      00059528849TRLO0 
1342       0.988         XDUB      09:44:31      00059529930TRLO0 
3597       0.988         XDUB      09:44:41      00059529981TRLO0 
4536       0.980         XDUB      10:43:02      00059533208TRLO0 
5537       0.980         XDUB      10:59:42      00059534835TRLO0 
4563       0.980         XDUB      11:20:36      00059535652TRLO0 
2580       0.977         XDUB      11:53:13      00059536696TRLO0 
965       0.977         XDUB      11:53:13      00059536695TRLO0 
1480       0.977         XDUB      11:53:13      00059536694TRLO0 
2937       0.979         XDUB      12:24:14      00059537935TRLO0 
1525       0.977         XDUB      12:54:20      00059539059TRLO0 
3113       0.977         XDUB      12:54:20      00059539058TRLO0 
3187       0.978         XDUB      13:23:41      00059540153TRLO0 
2010       0.978         XDUB      13:23:41      00059540152TRLO0 
2000       0.976         XDUB      13:34:23      00059540572TRLO0 
3344       0.971         XDUB      13:49:44      00059541235TRLO0 
748       0.971         XDUB      13:53:01      00059541343TRLO0 
483       0.971         XDUB      13:53:01      00059541342TRLO0 
4607       0.971         XDUB      13:59:01      00059541608TRLO0 
4542       0.967         XDUB      14:21:11      00059542785TRLO0 
3755       0.969         XDUB      14:50:34      00059544727TRLO0 
3449       0.969         XDUB      14:50:34      00059544726TRLO0 
1244       0.969         XDUB      14:50:34      00059544725TRLO0 
2613       0.969         XDUB      14:50:34      00059544724TRLO0 
983       0.969         XDUB      14:52:41      00059544882TRLO0 
2978       0.969         XDUB      14:52:41      00059544881TRLO0 
1244       0.969         XDUB      14:52:41      00059544880TRLO0 
2805       0.969         XDUB      15:03:21      00059546161TRLO0 
268       0.969         XDUB      15:03:21      00059546160TRLO0 
1244       0.969         XDUB      15:03:21      00059546159TRLO0 
4257       0.962         XDUB      15:20:11      00059547286TRLO0 
4190       0.958         XDUB      15:35:35      00059548670TRLO0 
2000       0.959         XDUB      15:35:35      00059548671TRLO0 
2921       0.959         XDUB      15:53:41      00059550358TRLO0 
3914       0.980         XDUB      16:20:07      00059553227TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1054       83.90         XLON      08:37:35      00059526230TRLO0 
227       84.20         XLON      08:38:25      00059526273TRLO0 
1023       84.20         XLON      08:38:25      00059526274TRLO0 
15991      84.20         XLON      08:38:25      00059526275TRLO0 
1608       84.10         XLON      08:40:20      00059526361TRLO0 
1416       84.10         XLON      08:40:20      00059526360TRLO0 
2525       83.80         XLON      08:44:46      00059526736TRLO0 
2883       84.70         XLON      09:02:18      00059527831TRLO0 
1073       84.50         XLON      09:04:01      00059527896TRLO0 
1175       85.10         XLON      09:22:56      00059528814TRLO0 
147       85.10         XLON      09:22:56      00059528815TRLO0 
3990       85.10         XLON      09:22:56      00059528816TRLO0 
2941       85.10         XLON      09:22:56      00059528817TRLO0 
1724       84.80         XLON      09:23:31      00059528850TRLO0 
1723       84.80         XLON      09:23:38      00059528856TRLO0 
4147       84.60         XLON      09:31:46      00059529275TRLO0 
2961       84.20         XLON      09:47:29      00059530253TRLO0 
1516       84.00         XLON      10:17:50      00059531700TRLO0 
1254       84.00         XLON      10:17:50      00059531699TRLO0 
2559       84.20         XLON      10:37:24      00059532916TRLO0 
2771       84.20         XLON      10:40:24      00059533077TRLO0 
3068       84.00         XLON      10:43:02      00059533207TRLO0 
2554       83.90         XLON      10:46:02      00059533391TRLO0 
2885       84.00         XLON      10:59:42      00059534834TRLO0 
3020       83.80         XLON      11:03:23      00059535042TRLO0 
2045       83.90         XLON      11:50:09      00059536612TRLO0 
631       83.70         XLON      11:53:13      00059536693TRLO0 
1952       83.70         XLON      11:53:13      00059536692TRLO0 
67        83.70         XLON      12:10:26      00059537257TRLO0 
1069       83.70         XLON      12:10:26      00059537259TRLO0 
1483       83.70         XLON      12:10:26      00059537258TRLO0 
2500       83.80         XLON      12:24:02      00059537925TRLO0 
2500       83.80         XLON      12:24:02      00059537926TRLO0 
30        83.60         XLON      13:00:13      00059539303TRLO0 
236       83.60         XLON      13:00:26      00059539322TRLO0 
1439       83.60         XLON      13:01:00      00059539344TRLO0 
1202       83.60         XLON      13:01:00      00059539345TRLO0 
2089       83.60         XLON      13:23:34      00059540146TRLO0 
1457       83.60         XLON      13:23:34      00059540148TRLO0 
892       83.60         XLON      13:23:34      00059540147TRLO0 
271       83.60         XLON      13:23:34      00059540149TRLO0 
194       83.60         XLON      13:23:41      00059540154TRLO0 
443       83.60         XLON      13:25:56      00059540230TRLO0 
815       83.60         XLON      13:25:56      00059540229TRLO0 
1037       83.60         XLON      13:25:56      00059540231TRLO0 
1000       83.60         XLON      13:25:56      00059540232TRLO0 
1957       83.60         XLON      13:34:23      00059540571TRLO0 
393       83.60         XLON      13:34:23      00059540570TRLO0 
615       83.60         XLON      13:34:23      00059540569TRLO0 
37        83.60         XLON      13:34:23      00059540568TRLO0 
472       83.20         XLON      13:42:03      00059540847TRLO0 
2065       83.20         XLON      13:42:03      00059540846TRLO0 
3104       83.00         XLON      13:59:28      00059541650TRLO0 
656       82.90         XLON      14:06:58      00059542023TRLO0 
2462       82.90         XLON      14:06:58      00059542024TRLO0 
2734       82.90         XLON      14:06:58      00059542025TRLO0 
2500       82.80         XLON      14:20:54      00059542780TRLO0 
2522       82.70         XLON      14:22:01      00059542805TRLO0 
8284       82.90         XLON      15:05:26      00059546273TRLO0 
1645       82.90         XLON      15:05:26      00059546274TRLO0 
2094       83.00         XLON      15:05:31      00059546286TRLO0 
6011       83.00         XLON      15:05:31      00059546285TRLO0 
2815       82.80         XLON      15:07:56      00059546490TRLO0 
2799       82.70         XLON      15:20:01      00059547278TRLO0 
2643       82.70         XLON      15:20:01      00059547277TRLO0 
369       82.70         XLON      15:20:02      00059547280TRLO0 
2500       82.70         XLON      15:20:02      00059547279TRLO0 
2500       82.20         XLON      15:36:13      00059548762TRLO0 
5797       82.30         XLON      15:47:06      00059549782TRLO0 
2857       82.20         XLON      15:49:22      00059550016TRLO0 
32        82.20         XLON      16:03:22      00059551159TRLO0 
4316       82.60         XLON      16:07:00      00059551543TRLO0 
2830       83.00         XLON      16:09:20      00059551779TRLO0 
2500       82.90         XLON      16:09:20      00059551780TRLO0 
615       83.30         XLON      16:12:41      00059552224TRLO0 
200       83.50         XLON      16:13:22      00059552281TRLO0 
2910       83.60         XLON      16:14:22      00059552425TRLO0 
2593       84.00         XLON      16:18:34      00059552905TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  169226 
EQS News ID:  1378667 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
