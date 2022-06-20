DJ Cairn Homes Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

20 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 June 2022 it purchased a total of 284,574 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 119,160 165,414 EUR0.993 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.851 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.958 GBP0.822 GBP0.835676 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.975557

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 702,240,268 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4824 0.982 XDUB 08:32:21 00059526020TRLO0 2380 0.982 XDUB 08:36:55 00059526194TRLO0 2607 0.982 XDUB 08:36:55 00059526193TRLO0 499 0.980 XDUB 08:37:34 00059526229TRLO0 2000 0.980 XDUB 08:37:34 00059526228TRLO0 2000 0.980 XDUB 08:37:34 00059526227TRLO0 2364 0.978 XDUB 08:44:46 00059526738TRLO0 2578 0.978 XDUB 08:44:46 00059526737TRLO0 4463 0.993 XDUB 09:22:56 00059528818TRLO0 4484 0.992 XDUB 09:23:30 00059528849TRLO0 1342 0.988 XDUB 09:44:31 00059529930TRLO0 3597 0.988 XDUB 09:44:41 00059529981TRLO0 4536 0.980 XDUB 10:43:02 00059533208TRLO0 5537 0.980 XDUB 10:59:42 00059534835TRLO0 4563 0.980 XDUB 11:20:36 00059535652TRLO0 2580 0.977 XDUB 11:53:13 00059536696TRLO0 965 0.977 XDUB 11:53:13 00059536695TRLO0 1480 0.977 XDUB 11:53:13 00059536694TRLO0 2937 0.979 XDUB 12:24:14 00059537935TRLO0 1525 0.977 XDUB 12:54:20 00059539059TRLO0 3113 0.977 XDUB 12:54:20 00059539058TRLO0 3187 0.978 XDUB 13:23:41 00059540153TRLO0 2010 0.978 XDUB 13:23:41 00059540152TRLO0 2000 0.976 XDUB 13:34:23 00059540572TRLO0 3344 0.971 XDUB 13:49:44 00059541235TRLO0 748 0.971 XDUB 13:53:01 00059541343TRLO0 483 0.971 XDUB 13:53:01 00059541342TRLO0 4607 0.971 XDUB 13:59:01 00059541608TRLO0 4542 0.967 XDUB 14:21:11 00059542785TRLO0 3755 0.969 XDUB 14:50:34 00059544727TRLO0 3449 0.969 XDUB 14:50:34 00059544726TRLO0 1244 0.969 XDUB 14:50:34 00059544725TRLO0 2613 0.969 XDUB 14:50:34 00059544724TRLO0 983 0.969 XDUB 14:52:41 00059544882TRLO0 2978 0.969 XDUB 14:52:41 00059544881TRLO0 1244 0.969 XDUB 14:52:41 00059544880TRLO0 2805 0.969 XDUB 15:03:21 00059546161TRLO0 268 0.969 XDUB 15:03:21 00059546160TRLO0 1244 0.969 XDUB 15:03:21 00059546159TRLO0 4257 0.962 XDUB 15:20:11 00059547286TRLO0 4190 0.958 XDUB 15:35:35 00059548670TRLO0 2000 0.959 XDUB 15:35:35 00059548671TRLO0 2921 0.959 XDUB 15:53:41 00059550358TRLO0 3914 0.980 XDUB 16:20:07 00059553227TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1054 83.90 XLON 08:37:35 00059526230TRLO0 227 84.20 XLON 08:38:25 00059526273TRLO0 1023 84.20 XLON 08:38:25 00059526274TRLO0 15991 84.20 XLON 08:38:25 00059526275TRLO0 1608 84.10 XLON 08:40:20 00059526361TRLO0 1416 84.10 XLON 08:40:20 00059526360TRLO0 2525 83.80 XLON 08:44:46 00059526736TRLO0 2883 84.70 XLON 09:02:18 00059527831TRLO0 1073 84.50 XLON 09:04:01 00059527896TRLO0 1175 85.10 XLON 09:22:56 00059528814TRLO0 147 85.10 XLON 09:22:56 00059528815TRLO0 3990 85.10 XLON 09:22:56 00059528816TRLO0 2941 85.10 XLON 09:22:56 00059528817TRLO0 1724 84.80 XLON 09:23:31 00059528850TRLO0 1723 84.80 XLON 09:23:38 00059528856TRLO0 4147 84.60 XLON 09:31:46 00059529275TRLO0 2961 84.20 XLON 09:47:29 00059530253TRLO0 1516 84.00 XLON 10:17:50 00059531700TRLO0 1254 84.00 XLON 10:17:50 00059531699TRLO0 2559 84.20 XLON 10:37:24 00059532916TRLO0 2771 84.20 XLON 10:40:24 00059533077TRLO0 3068 84.00 XLON 10:43:02 00059533207TRLO0 2554 83.90 XLON 10:46:02 00059533391TRLO0 2885 84.00 XLON 10:59:42 00059534834TRLO0 3020 83.80 XLON 11:03:23 00059535042TRLO0 2045 83.90 XLON 11:50:09 00059536612TRLO0 631 83.70 XLON 11:53:13 00059536693TRLO0 1952 83.70 XLON 11:53:13 00059536692TRLO0 67 83.70 XLON 12:10:26 00059537257TRLO0 1069 83.70 XLON 12:10:26 00059537259TRLO0 1483 83.70 XLON 12:10:26 00059537258TRLO0 2500 83.80 XLON 12:24:02 00059537925TRLO0 2500 83.80 XLON 12:24:02 00059537926TRLO0 30 83.60 XLON 13:00:13 00059539303TRLO0 236 83.60 XLON 13:00:26 00059539322TRLO0 1439 83.60 XLON 13:01:00 00059539344TRLO0 1202 83.60 XLON 13:01:00 00059539345TRLO0 2089 83.60 XLON 13:23:34 00059540146TRLO0 1457 83.60 XLON 13:23:34 00059540148TRLO0 892 83.60 XLON 13:23:34 00059540147TRLO0 271 83.60 XLON 13:23:34 00059540149TRLO0 194 83.60 XLON 13:23:41 00059540154TRLO0 443 83.60 XLON 13:25:56 00059540230TRLO0 815 83.60 XLON 13:25:56 00059540229TRLO0 1037 83.60 XLON 13:25:56 00059540231TRLO0 1000 83.60 XLON 13:25:56 00059540232TRLO0 1957 83.60 XLON 13:34:23 00059540571TRLO0 393 83.60 XLON 13:34:23 00059540570TRLO0 615 83.60 XLON 13:34:23 00059540569TRLO0 37 83.60 XLON 13:34:23 00059540568TRLO0 472 83.20 XLON 13:42:03 00059540847TRLO0 2065 83.20 XLON 13:42:03 00059540846TRLO0 3104 83.00 XLON 13:59:28 00059541650TRLO0 656 82.90 XLON 14:06:58 00059542023TRLO0 2462 82.90 XLON 14:06:58 00059542024TRLO0 2734 82.90 XLON 14:06:58 00059542025TRLO0 2500 82.80 XLON 14:20:54 00059542780TRLO0 2522 82.70 XLON 14:22:01 00059542805TRLO0 8284 82.90 XLON 15:05:26 00059546273TRLO0 1645 82.90 XLON 15:05:26 00059546274TRLO0 2094 83.00 XLON 15:05:31 00059546286TRLO0 6011 83.00 XLON 15:05:31 00059546285TRLO0 2815 82.80 XLON 15:07:56 00059546490TRLO0 2799 82.70 XLON 15:20:01 00059547278TRLO0 2643 82.70 XLON 15:20:01 00059547277TRLO0 369 82.70 XLON 15:20:02 00059547280TRLO0 2500 82.70 XLON 15:20:02 00059547279TRLO0 2500 82.20 XLON 15:36:13 00059548762TRLO0 5797 82.30 XLON 15:47:06 00059549782TRLO0 2857 82.20 XLON 15:49:22 00059550016TRLO0 32 82.20 XLON 16:03:22 00059551159TRLO0 4316 82.60 XLON 16:07:00 00059551543TRLO0 2830 83.00 XLON 16:09:20 00059551779TRLO0 2500 82.90 XLON 16:09:20 00059551780TRLO0 615 83.30 XLON 16:12:41 00059552224TRLO0 200 83.50 XLON 16:13:22 00059552281TRLO0 2910 83.60 XLON 16:14:22 00059552425TRLO0 2593 84.00 XLON 16:18:34 00059552905TRLO0

