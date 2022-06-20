Solar developers have until July 15 to express interest in developing 105 MW of grid-connected floating solar in the Indian state of Maharashtra.From pv magazine India Maharashtra State Power Generation (MSPGCL) has opened bidding for the development of a 105 MW grid-connected floating solar project at the Erai River dam in the Indian state of Maharashtra. A single PV developer will be chosen to set up the solar park in two phases of 65 MW and 40 MW, on a "build-own-operate" basis. MSPGCL will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidder. The power will be sold ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...