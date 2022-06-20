Island is introducing its groundbreaking Enterprise Browser to users in the U.K. and across Europe. Infosecurity Europe attendees will have the opportunity to explore the features of the Enterprise Browser firsthand at booth T86.

Island is one of cybersecurity's newest "unicorns," raising over $200M since its launch in February, bringing the company to a $1.3B valuation. The company is funded by prominent investors Sequoia Capital, Insight Partners, Stripes and Cyberstarts.

WHAT: Island launched the world's first Enterprise Browser on February 1, 2022, eliminating the massive gaps between the consumer-focused browsers currently being utilized across the professional landscape and the increasingly complex IT and security requirements of enterprises worldwide. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded within the browser itself, Island gives organizations much-needed functionality to transform corporate security and employee productivity, while delivering the same Chromium-based experience end users expect.

WHO: Bradon Rogers, head of presales, customer success and product marketing and Ashley Brinsford, head of EMEA sales, will be available to discuss the Enterprise Browser's key functionalities:

Full control of which user actions are allowed and when (typically cut, copy, paste, upload, download, print, saving content, etc)

Auditability to log all user activity

Browser-based RPA that provides unlimited ability to customize SaaS and internal web application workflows, introduce new security capabilities and perform integrations.

Centralized management console for applying policies that govern the usage of the Island Enterprise Browser

WHERE/WHEN: Stop by Infosecurity Europe booth T68, located directly across from the Keynote Theatre, from June 21-23, to learn more.

