- (PLX AI) - XXL faces a risk of another round of financing, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, cutting their recommendation to reduce from hold.
- • Price target cut to NOK 5 from NOK 11
- • XXL issued a profit warning last week, saying Q2 revenue so far is coming in lower than last year
- • XXL is likely to have a negative cash flow this year, which would increase the need for new equity, Kepler said
- • With retail sales already at a high level compared to 2019, it's difficult to see upside to demand in the short term: Kepler
- • XXL shares opened down 4%, trading at NOK 6.675
