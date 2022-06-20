Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Montagnachmittag! - Beträchtliches Gewinnpotenzial: Breaking News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PN6S ISIN: FR0013406881 Ticker-Symbol: 6PV 
Stuttgart
20.06.22
08:12 Uhr
7,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CMG CLEANTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMG CLEANTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.06.2022 | 09:52
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CMG Cleantech S.A. announces the appointment of Craig Miller as an advisor to the board

DJ CMG CLEANTECH S.A. ("CMG"), THE RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LISTED ON THE EURONEXT PARIS EXCHANGE, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CRAIG MILLER AS AN ADVISOR TO THE BOARD.

CMG Cleantech S.A. CMG CLEANTECH S.A. ("CMG"), THE RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LISTED ON THE EURONEXT PARIS EXCHANGE, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CRAIG MILLER AS AN ADVISOR TO THE BOARD. 20-Jun-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate News Release

CMG CLEANTECH S.A. ("CMG"), THE RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LISTED ON THE EURONEXT PARIS EXCHANGE, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CRAIG MILLER AS AN ADVISOR TO THE BOARD.

With his history of working with senior executives of global renewable energy companies on the strategic transformation of their businesses, Miller brings a strong professional services track record to the table. As a non-executive advisor, Miller will directly support the CMG Board and Executive team in strategy, acquisitions, and positioning the company to execute its vision of becoming a world-class renewable energy company.

Miller lives in Switzerland, where he holds a management position at Microsoft. He is an angel investor in early-stage companies, has prior experience in mergers & acquisitions, and has held numerous Director roles. Having graduated from McGill University, Miller holds a Degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The full CMG Cleantech S.A.Board can be viewed at this link: https://www.cmgcleantech.com/cmg-board

About CMG Cleantech S.A.

Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchanges, CMG Cleantech S.A. (CMG) is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals.

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Nicolas Ferguson

nicholas.ferguson@thistlework.co

+65 9452 0613

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CMG CLEANTECH S.A. ("CMG"), THE RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LISTED ON THE EURONEXT PARIS EXCHANGE, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CRAIG MILLER AS AN ADVISOR TO THE BOARD. 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     CMG Cleantech S.A. 
         6 place de la Madeleine 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     charlotte@unity-group.com 
Internet:    https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013406881 
Euronext Ticker: MLCMG 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1378751 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1378751 20-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378751&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2022 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

CMG CLEANTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.