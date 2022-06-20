DJ CMG CLEANTECH S.A. ("CMG"), THE RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LISTED ON THE EURONEXT PARIS EXCHANGE, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CRAIG MILLER AS AN ADVISOR TO THE BOARD.

Corporate News Release

CMG CLEANTECH S.A. ("CMG"), THE RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LISTED ON THE EURONEXT PARIS EXCHANGE, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CRAIG MILLER AS AN ADVISOR TO THE BOARD.

With his history of working with senior executives of global renewable energy companies on the strategic transformation of their businesses, Miller brings a strong professional services track record to the table. As a non-executive advisor, Miller will directly support the CMG Board and Executive team in strategy, acquisitions, and positioning the company to execute its vision of becoming a world-class renewable energy company.

Miller lives in Switzerland, where he holds a management position at Microsoft. He is an angel investor in early-stage companies, has prior experience in mergers & acquisitions, and has held numerous Director roles. Having graduated from McGill University, Miller holds a Degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The full CMG Cleantech S.A.Board can be viewed at this link: https://www.cmgcleantech.com/cmg-board

About CMG Cleantech S.A.

Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchanges, CMG Cleantech S.A. (CMG) is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals.

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Nicolas Ferguson

nicholas.ferguson@thistlework.co

+65 9452 0613

