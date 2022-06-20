With the integration of the Paris-based sustainability and environmental transformation firm, BearingPoint accelerates its growth through acquisition and increases its capabilities in sustainable development strategies

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has acquired I Care, a consultancy firm specializing in sustainability strategy development and environmental transition. With the integration, BearingPoint expands its offerings in the area of sustainability consulting and accelerates growth in its key consulting markets.

Established in 2008, I Care has more than 80 employees in France and Brazil and offers consulting services to public organizations, NGOs, private companies and financial institutions to respond to the risks and opportunities of the environmental transition. I Care distinguished itself by developing innovative methods and tools to quantify the performance of actors in the area of low-carbon transition and biodiversity footprint. By hybridizing scientific and strategy consulting skills, I Care has positioned itself as a key player in helping organizations define and implement environmental strategies.

"I Care's capabilities and service offerings match perfectly with the needs of our clients in Europe. Moreover, we share the same culture of an entrepreneurial, holistic mindset and are trusted advisors for our clients. Together we look forward to becoming the key player in sustainable and environmental transformation consulting in France and entering selected markets internationally," says Axelle Paquer, Regional Leader for France, Belgium, Luxemburg and Africa at BearingPoint.

BearingPoint, with more than 1,000 employees in France and 4,300 in Europe, has had a dedicated practice in sustainable development since 2010. This includes support for companies and public organizations in strategy, digital responsibility and the calculation of carbon emissions with its emissions calculator solution. BearingPoint is thus strengthening its ability to support clients in all aspects of their sustainable development strategies.

"I Care has a strong reputation for helping clients drive sustainability strategies and environmental transformation. Its proven practice and methodology combined with our transformation and digitalization capabilities will allow us to develop compelling new value propositions for our existing client portfolio in Europe, the US and China," says Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint.

"Joining BearingPoint will enable I Care to accelerate our growth plans within a range of industry sectors in France and open the doors into more markets internationally. We are keen to leverage BearingPoint's wider capabilities, notably in services such as emissions calculation and digital transformation, to benefit our existing client base. Becoming part of a leading international consulting organization opens up an opportunity to further increase our impact on society. says Guillaume Neveux, founder and CEO at I Care.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

About I Care

I Care is a leading consulting company in the environmental field. Since 2008, I Care assists companies, financial institutions, and public organizations in their transition towards a low environmental impact society.

Combining expertise in strategy, finance, project management, and technical skills, its ambition is to provide clients with global solutions to their environmental challenges with the objective of moving to a sustainable economy. Thanks to its multidisciplinary approach between environmental expertises, consulting, research, the private, and public sectors, I Care has a wide range of skills providing a comprehensive response to the diverse needs in the field of sustainable development.

