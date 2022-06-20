AliExpress Launches 2022 Summer Sale with its First 10% Cashback Reward Program

Beat the summer heat with AliExpress summer essentials and enjoy an upgraded online shopping experience, including a three-day delivery guarantee

HANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace part of Alibaba Group, launches its 2022 Summer Sale 2022 themed "Express Yourself with AliExpress," offering discounts on products that will give customers the summer they want.

To further elevate the customer experience, AliExpress is also launching its first-ever cashback rewards program during the sale, providing 10% cashback to customers in selected European markets. Customers will also benefit from the upgraded logistics infrastructure in Europe, which provides faster delivery and facilitates a more efficient and greener shopping experience. The promotion starts on June 27, 2022, with early bird promotions starting on June 22, 2022.

"The Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity for our customers to kick off their summer in style. To show our appreciation for our customers, we are introducing an all-new cashback program to allow our customers to get 10% cashback from their purchases during the sale," said Gary Topp, European Commercial and Marketing Director of AliExpress.

"With our continuous efforts to improve the customer experience, our logistics infrastructure in Europe is now more robust than ever, allowing us to offer a three-day delivery guarantee for participating products to our customers in key markets. With summer right around the corner, we hope our customers can join us and enjoy the biggest shopping festival of the summer season." Topp added.

AliExpress' First-ever 10% Cashback Reward Program

For the first time, AliExpress customers in France and Spain can enjoy 10% cashback (up to 10 Euros) on their orders during the summer sale. Customers will see their cash rebate automatically credited to their AliExpress account after their orders are shipped, which will be valid until July 31, 2022 for any orders, subject to the program terms.

Three-day Delivery Guarantee for Customers in Spain, France and Poland

Reaching a new milestone to continuously improve its global logistics infrastructure with overseas warehouses in Europe, AliExpress began offering three-day delivery for qualifying products to customers in markets including Spain, France and Poland over the past year. Customers with late packages will automatically be reimbursed with coupons for future purchases. The launch of the three-day delivery guarantee attests to AliExpress' commitment to providing the best possible e-commerce shopping experience to its customers.

Expanded Network of Pickup Points across Europe

To promote a greener shopping experience, AliExpress is taking another step to reduce its carbon footprint by expanding its network of pickup points across Europe. Since the service was first launched in Warsaw in March 2021, it has since expanded to both Spain and France and has become increasingly popular for its convenience and environmental friendliness.

Currently, AliExpress lockers, along with pick up points of partners such as InPost (Poland), Relais Colis and Mondial Relay (France) and Celeritas and Puntomax (Spain) are accessible to customers in 70% of key European cities, of which France and Poland coverage has reached 95% and 90% respectively. Through installing new branded lockers and entering into new local partnerships in Spain, France and Poland, the company further aims to expand its pick-up network and reach a total of 43,000 locations across the three countries by the end of 2022.

The AliExpress Summer Sale 2022 will officially kick off on June 27, 2022, with the early bird sale beginning on June 22, 2022. Customers can enjoy great savings on millions of products with free shipping on AliExpress and start their summer with new products delivered to them in just three days during the promotional period.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global marketplace targeting consumers from around the world and enabling them to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is a business of Alibaba Group.

