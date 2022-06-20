Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 24 June 2022. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060130235 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: SEBinvest AKL Nordiske Aktier P ----------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 24. juni 2022 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEINAKP ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 54816 ----------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010260629 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: SEBinvest AKL Danske Aktier P ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SEIDKAP ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 4539 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66