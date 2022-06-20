MMC Norilsk Nickel: Andrey Bougrov appointed Nornickel Chairman of the Board of Directors

DJ ANDREY BOUGROV APPOINTED NORNICKEL CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

ANDREY BOUGROV APPOINTED NORNICKEL CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Moscow, June 20, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces the appointment of Andrey Bougrov as the Chairman of the new Board of Directors elected by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2022.

Mr. Bougrov was elected to the Board of Directors as a non-executive director on June 3 and prior to that served as Nornickel Senior Vice President for Sustainable Development. Mr. Bougrov's full bio is available here.

The Board has also approved the composition of the board committees.

Maksim Poletaev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Strategy Committee.

Sergey Volk has been appointed as the Chairman of Corporate Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Alexey Ivanov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Sergey Batekhin has been appointed as the Chairman of the Budget Committee.

Stanislav Luchitsky has been appointed as the Chairman of the Sustainable Development and Climate Change Committee.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

