Telkonet, Inc.: At HITEC Orlando 2022, Telkonet Inc. Will Unveil Aida, The Newest Occupancy-Based Smart Thermostat

Versatile, simple, and intuitive, the new thermostat utilizes Wi-Fi, BLE, and Zigbee communication protocols, with a wide 18-277 V power range. AIDA is the most advanced thermostat on the market today.

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / Telkonet Inc. - headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, IoT innovator and focused on intelligent automation and Energy Management - is proud to announce that at HITEC Orlando 2022, they will display Aida, the new smart solution: easy to install, the wireless thermostat offers hotels, student housing, and universities a new way to manage energy expenditure and minimize energy usage.

Aida is the next generation of Telkonet smart thermostats. With a wide power supply range of 18-48V dc or 18-277V ac, embedded communication protocols Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optional Zigbee, easy plug-and-play installation with a fully customizable display, and the opportunity to add your logo to the glass screen, AIDA is the most versatile smart thermostat on the market today, ideal for retrofit or new construction.

Aida is designed to work with Rhapsody, Telkonet's newest IoT platform, which features multi-site capability, and easy navigation by the hotel staff or by system integrators through the configuration tool software.

"Aida brings together two worlds: science and art. Opposites and complementary, one representing US technology and the other Italian design. By making IoT technology accessible not only to hotels but also to student housing we can engage those who are shaping the future of efficiency and make them part of the change, says Jeff Sobieski, CTO of Telkonet, Inc. With Aida's ease of installation, it is possible to very simply transform an offline site into a smart site, reducing energy consumption and contributing to making the world more sustainable.

About VDA-Telkonet Group

The VDA-Telkonet Group is the largest global player in the field of EMS and GRMS for the world Hospitality market. The Group defines the future of the sector by focusing on People as a valuable element of smart technologies and by offering the right balance between maximizing comfort and saving energy.

The Group is the global leader in IoT Hospitality technologies. As the industry's leading solution provider, the Group's experience in the service and support of its customers benefits them in all phases of their projects, from consulting to engineering, to delivery and ongoing support of the completed project. With around 1 million rooms installed in 50 countries and more than 60 years of experience and two in-house R&D Teams of around 40 engineers with hardware and software expertise, the Group demonstrates a deep knowledge of the markets in which it operates and is a strategic partner for the global Hospitality market.

