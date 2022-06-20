Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
20.06.2022 | 12:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Aspire Global Plc is updated (320/22)

On January 18, 2022, the shares in Aspire Global Plc (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from NeoGames S.A.
("NeoGames") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On May 30, 2022, NeoGames issued a press release with information that NeoGames
had achieved control of approximately 98.25 percent of the shares in the
Company. The press release also stated that NeoGames intended to commence a
compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the
Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

On June 14, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company, at the request of NeoGames, had decided to apply for delisting of its
shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also
received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Aspire Global Plc (ASPIRE, ISIN code
MT0001530105, order book ID 140260) 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
