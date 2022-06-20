- (PLX AI) - Elanders will have a positive impact on the result of some SEK 50 million from merger of associated company.
- • Adecco is planning to merge the operations in two of the companies they are majority owners of, LOGworks and ProServ. Elanders will have a 14 percent ownership in the merged company
- • The SEK 50 million effect will occur when Elanders' shares in the merged company are revalued from book value to fair value in connection with the transaction
- • No effect on cash flow
