New facility to serve as Evoqua's global center of excellence for UV disinfection solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, recently celebrated the opening of its new facility based in Warrington, United Kingdom. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as Evoqua's global center of excellence in developing leading-edge UV disinfection solutions.

The new facility will relocate Evoqua's operations from its previous site in Wigan, UK, and supports the need for expanded facilities to advance future growth plans. The 30,000 square-foot building boasts an expanded footprint to increase manufacturing and research and development capabilities, a dedicated training space, and additional meeting places to encourage employee collaboration.

Operations will focus on manufacturing Evoqua's ATG UV product line environmentally friendly, chemical-free UV disinfection and water treatment systems. The facility will also serve as the Wallace Tiernan product distribution and project build site for the United Kingdom market. Evoqua's Wallace Tiernan brand encompasses premier products for gas chlorination, disinfection, and chemical dosing.

"We are extremely pleased to officially open our new global center of excellence for UV disinfection solutions," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "The investment in this facility underscores our commitment to growth and innovation of our disinfection treatment solutions portfolio, strengthening our ability to support our customers globally."

To inaugurate the event, Mr. Keating was joined by Hervé Fages, Evoqua's Executive Vice President and Applied Product Technologies Segment President, and Steffen Lange, Vice President and General Manager of Evoqua's Disinfection Division, for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted on June 8, 2022.

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

