DJ Veganz Group AG: Try out some 2022 world firsts: vegan egg and an alternative to green cheese at GREENTECH FESTIVAL

DGAP-Media / 2022-06-20 / 12:33

Try out some 2022 world firsts: vegan egg and an alternative to green cheese at GREENTECH FESTIVAL

Berlin, 20.06.2022 What will future diets be like? It is a question you will be able to find an answer to at 2022's GREENTECH FESTIVAL - and the Berlin-based company Veganz will be among those providing the answers. In 2021, Veganz was voted Germany's most innovative food brand by the newspaper 'Handelsblatt'. For good reason: Veganz is a full-range supplier in the vegan sector, offering plant-based alternatives to everything from chocolate bars to frozen pizza.

Veganz will have its own stand at GREENTECH FESTIVAL where the company will be presenting its latest innovations - and visitors will also have the chance to try them. Among the delicacies you can expect are a plant-based and green-in-every-way alternative to cheese (developed especially for the FESTIVAL) and the vegan egg that has already featured greatly in the press. The low-cholesterol alternative to egg is every bit as tasty as the chicken variety and is set to become available in supermarkets and the food service industry very soon.

The green alternative to cheese is another world first: dyed with chlorophyll, the coconut oil-based delicacy is a true novelty. It will be available in retail stores as a limited edition from 20.06.2022.

From 22 to 24 June 2022, GREENTECH FESTIVAL is the place where companies, organisations, and all those interested will be coming together at the site of the former Berlin Tegel airport to discuss the latest developments in the field of sustainability. The common theme TogetherWeChange will see participants working together and discussing solutions and different approaches to the climate crisis. Tickets can be booked at a cost of EUR 10 - and visitors even get to try the plant-based innovations by Veganz, among other things.

For more information on Veganz and its products, please click here.

Images of the innovative products will be provided on request.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz - Good for you, better for everyone - the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and in over 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously expanded to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germany's most innovative food brand in an exclusive Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

Media contact: Moritz Möller | presse@veganz.de | +49 30 2936378 172 End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Veganz Group AG Key word(s): Events

2022-06-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Veganz Group AG Warschauer Straße 32 10243 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 2936378 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 2936378 20 E-mail: info@veganz.de Internet: https://veganz.de/ ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2 WKN: A3E5ED Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1379377 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1379377 2022-06-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=62725df3ee9ec9a35822bb85f03c2c7f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2022 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT)