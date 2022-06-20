Goodbody Health Inc.: Goodbody Health launches Genetic Risk Testing for Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is launching new genetic cancer tests to help customers gauge and understand their cancer and heart disease risk better in conjunction with Everything Genetic. These tests provide medically validated genetic testing for cancer and heart disease allowing customers to take control of their health and to detect potential problems at an early stage - when they are most treatable. These tests add to the existing portfolio to help customers to "Know More, Live Better".

Goodbody products and services are focussed on prevention and early detection but are also intended to help alleviate the pressures on the UK National Health Service (NHS) in line with the NHS long term plan. Early detection increases the chances of positive outcomes for customers: Cancer Research UK tells us that 38% of cancer cases are preventable and that 50% of people will survive cancer for 10 or more years* and The British Heart Foundation tell us that in the 1960s more than 7 out of 10 heart attacks in the UK were fatal; today at least 7 out of 10 people survive**.

All of us have a 1 in 2 lifetime risk of cancer. Looking at a wide range of genes, these DNA tests determine an individual's risk of developing cancer or cardiac disease.

The polygenic risk score tests will help to determine an individual's risk of developing the cancers tested for in the next 10 years, compared to someone in the general population.

The full gene panels examine genes where it is known that a fault can increase your risk of certain cancers and/or cardiac diseases. The utility of this test is particularly helpful where a family history of cancer or heart disease is known.

By combining both testing options, customers are provided with a thorough insight into their genetic predistortion to cancer and cardiac disease for improved health outcomes.

4 new tests are now offered through a simple saliva test taken with results delivered in approximately 4 weeks from receipt at the lab:

Female Polygenic Risk Score Genetic Cancer Test This test gives a polygenic 10-year risk score and defines personal genetic predisposition for 3 common cancers by assessing the risk of developing breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and skin melanoma.

This test gives a polygenic 10-year risk score and defines personal genetic predisposition for 3 common cancers by assessing the risk of developing breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and skin melanoma. Male Polygenic Risk Score Genetic Cancer Test This test gives a polygenic 10-year risk score and defines personal genetic predisposition for 3 common cancers by assessing the risk of developing prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and skin melanoma.

This test gives a polygenic 10-year risk score and defines personal genetic predisposition for 3 common cancers by assessing the risk of developing prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and skin melanoma. Polygenic Risk Score Test + Full Gene Cancer Genetic Test The test provides all the above (depending on sex) but adds in a 30 gene cancer test that examines your BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes, plus an additional 28 full genes which are specifically recognised as being linked to increased risk of various cancers if mutated. The test will look at the 30 full genes, identifying any mutations or changes that may make you more likely to develop cancer.

The test provides all the above (depending on sex) but adds in a 30 gene cancer test that examines your BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes, plus an additional 28 full genes which are specifically recognised as being linked to increased risk of various cancers if mutated. The test will look at the 30 full genes, identifying any mutations or changes that may make you more likely to develop cancer. Polygenic Risk Score Test + Full Gene Cancer and Cardiac Disease Genetic Test The test provides all the above (Polygenic Risk Score - depending on sex + Full Gene Cancer Tests) and includes a cardiac test to examine 30 specific full genes that are specifically recognised as being linked to increased risk of inherited cardiac diseases if mutated. The test will look at the 30 genes, identifying any mutations or changes that may make you more likely to develop cardiac diseases that can lead to stroke, heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest at any age.

Recently, Everything Genetic has worked with Goodbody to facilitate Covid-19 Lateral Flow tests for those travelling abroad and requiring a Fit-To-Fly certificate. Continuing the relationship, these new genetic cancer and cardiac tests are expected to be an important addition to the Goodbody portfolio of tests as the Company grows from Covid-19 testing to the Wellness market online and through its 200+ partnered clinics.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: "We are very excited about the launch of these new genetic tests which enhance our range of diagnostic tests. With the current pressures on the NHS we are pleased to be playing a part in helping customers to help themselves. There has never been a better time to take control of your current health."

*https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics-for-the-uk

**https://www.bhf.org.uk/-/media/files/research/heart-statistics/bhf-cvd-statistics-uk-factsheet.pdf?rev=231fa9066a64451e83b107aa63461a37&hash=91864489A480AB7A0ED30DBE2BEEB340

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells

Chief Executive Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com

Anne Tew

Chief Financial Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to: Goodbody products will help alleviate the pressures on the NHS in line with the NHS long term plan; testing leads to improved health outcomes; tests are expected to be an important addition to the Goodbody portfolio of test.

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that that the Company is playing a part in easing pressure on the NHS; and that there has never been a better time to take control of one's current health

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws

SOURCE: Goodbody Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705576/Goodbody-Health-launches-Genetic-Risk-Testing-for-Cancer-and-Cardiovascular-Diseases