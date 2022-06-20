CoTec Holdings Corp. Appoints Sharon Fay to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) ("CoTec" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon Fay to its Board of Directors ("Board") as non-executive director.

Julian Treger, CEO, commented: "we are very pleased to welcome Sharon to our Board. She is a highly competent business leader and her skills and experience will compliment our Board and will add significant value to our Company. We are looking forward to working with her as we continue to execute on our strategy of building a mid-tier technology driven mineral resource producer."

Ms. Fay is an accomplished leader with over 35 years' experience in the investment industry. For 20 years, she served as a research analyst and portfolio manager, for North American, European and, ultimately, Global portfolios for AllianceBernstein. She founded the firm's London office, where she served for 9 years before returning to the US to become Head of Equities, leading the firm's research analysts, portfolio managers and traders. Before retiring from AllianceBernstein in 2021, she served as the firm's first Head of Responsibility. During her tenure, she created a strategy and built the Corporate Responsibility and Responsible Investment teams, propelling the firm as a leader in the field. She is seasoned at evaluating companies' value creation strategies, successfully leading a global business, and attracting, developing, and retaining top talent. In addition, Ms. Fay is a Chartered Financial Analyst and has a BA from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Contemporaneously with the appointment of Ms. Fay, as is customary for North America, Mr. Abraham Jonker will vacate his role as a member of the Board and will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets, as the Company seeks to transition into a mid-tier mineral resource producer. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation.

CoTec is a publicly traded mining issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.V

