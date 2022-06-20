Tempus Resources Ltd: Update to Elizabeth Blue Vein Drilling - Visible Gold Observed

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTC PINK:TMRFF) is pleased to provide a further update on the visible gold observed in Drill Hole EZ-22-03 at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada.
As reported on 14 June 2022, drill hole EZ-22-03, intersected two zones of quartz veining that show the presence of visible gold ("VG") at a down-hole depth of approximately 96.9 to 97.3 metres and with a second observation of visible gold around 124.0 to 124.1 metres. See Image 1.
Following the cutting of the core in preparation for assay, several more grains of visible gold have been observed on the inside of the cut core at the down-hole depth of approximately 96.9 to 97.3 metres. See Image 2.
Image 1. EZ-22-03. Blue Vein with visible gold in uncut core at 97m and 124m
Image 2. EZ-22-03. Blue Vein with visible gold in cut core at 97m
With reference to the AIG 2015 guidance for visual reporting of massive sulphide mineralisation, the Company reports it has not encountered any massive sulphide mineralisation in drill hole EZ-22-03. While it is not possible to accurately estimate the percentage of visual gold present though out the drill core, the Company suggests that the percentage would be less than the 0.01%. The Company cautions that visual observations of visible gold are not a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assays and analysis will be required to confirm the visual interpretations presented in this news release.
The core from the first three drill holes is being prepared for transport to SGS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada for assay. Assay results will be released when received and are will be received in approximately 1 to 2 months from the time the core is received by the lab.
The Blue Vein was discovered in 2021 (EZ21-12 including 1.0m at 33.7g/t Au) with a total of 7 holes intersecting the vein to date (including three holes with 'bonanza' grade intersections, i.e., greater than 1oz per tonne), high-grade gold mineralisation was identified over a strike length of over 80 metres in 2021. Approximately fifteen (15) holes have been planned this year to target the expansion of the Blue Vein high-grade gold mineralisation along strike and down dip. The drilling will test the Blue Vein gold mineralisation over a total strike length of approximately 400 metres.
Figure 1 - Elizabeth Plan View Showing 2022 Drill Locations
Figure 2 - Elizabeth Blue Vein Long Section (looking Northwest)
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
For further information:
TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD
Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181
About Tempus Resources Ltd
Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2022 dated May 16, 2022 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.
Neither the ASX Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix 1
Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table
UTM
UTM
|Hole ID
Target
Easting (NAD83
Northing (NAD83
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Z10)
Z10)
|EZ-22-01
Blue Vein
530953
5653772
2400
222
130
-65
|EZ-22-02
Blue Vein
531203
5653772
2400
225
108
-65
|EZ-22-03
Blue Vein
531203
5653772
2400
198
95
-50
Appendix 2: The followingtables are providedto ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project
Section 1: SamplingTechniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
information.
Drilling techniques
what method, etc).
Drill sample recovery
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Logging
Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data andlaboratory tests
Verification of sampling and assaying
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Location of data points
Data spacing and distribution
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Sample s Security
Audits or Reviews
Section 2: Reportingof Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement andland tenure status
(refer to ASX announcement 15 December 2020)
Exploration done by other parties
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mining operations lastedsix months and ended in May of 1999. During this period,6,547 oz of Au and 17,300 oz of Ag were producedfrom 21,268 tons of ore. Further exploration programs were continued by Claimstaker over the following years and a Japanese joint venture partnerwas brought onboardthat prompted a name changeto J-Pacific Gold Inc. This partnership was terminated by 2010, resulting in another name change to Sona Resources Corp.
Geology
Blackdome and are correlated with the KamloopsGroup seen in the Ashcroft and Nicola regions.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Geochemical studies (Vivian,1988) have shownthese rocks to be derivedfrom a "calc-alkaline" magma in a volcanicarc type tectonicsetting. Eocene age granitic intrusions at Poison Mountain some 22 kilometres southwest of Blackdome are host to a gold bearing porphyry copper/molybdenum deposit. It is speculated that this or related intrusions could reflect the source magmas of the volcanic rocks seen at Blackdome. There is some documented evidenceof young graniticrocks several kilometres south of the mine near Lone Cabin Creek.
The youngest rocks present are Oligocene to Miocene basalts of the Chilcotin Group. These are exposed on the uppermost slopes of Blackdome Mountain and Red Mountain to the south.
brittle faulting believed to be contemporaneous with mid- Eocene extensional faulting along the Marshall Creek,Mission Ridge and Quartz Mountain faults.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Drill hole Information
ofthe report, the Competent Person should clearlyexplain why this isthe case.
Data aggregation methods
Relationship between mineralisation widthsand intercept lengths
known').
Diagrams
hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Balanced
reporting
Results.
Other substantive exploration data
substances.
Further work
information is not commercially sensitive.
SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705710/Update-to-Elizabeth-Blue-Vein-Drilling--Visible-Gold-Observed