Amouage: AMOUAGE'S OVERTURE: A TIMELESS PERFORMANCE IMMORTALISED IN SCENT

MUSCAT, Oman, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An enthralling duo of compositions from one of the world's finest fragrance houses, Amouage's OvertureWoman and Man are an homage to the elegance, grandeur and emotion of the opera - telling the story of that once in a lifetime moment when nothing else matters. Bold, cultured, and full of mystique, the heady fragrances are a symphony of some of the world's rarest and most sought-after ingredients created by renowned perfumers Annick Menardo (Woman) and Karine Vinchon-Spehner (Man). Standing across the stage from one another, Overture Woman and Man are a timeless and extraordinary performance immortalised in scent.

Renaud Salmon, Amouage's Chief Experience Officer, said, "Overture was created to evoke the raw emotions of attending an opera; not the passivity of merely watching it, but the strength, charisma and sensual tension one feels to be in the presence of artistic greatness. Carrying on the House's precedence for exceptional quality and craftmanship, just a spritz or two evokes an essence of self-assured elegance and glamour that treats even the simplest of occasions with the fanfare of an evening at the opera."

Made for women who exude confidence and gracious refinement, Overture Woman opens to vibrant Calvados, Bergamot and Saffron notes which are contrasted by the softness of Rose Centifolia, Geranium and Myrrh at its heart. As the fragrance develops, Frankincense, together with Labdanum and leather at its base, brings a timeless sophistication to Overture Woman.

Made for men who aren't afraid to take risks and live life to its fullest, Overture Man opens with rich Cognac to evoke a sense of majestic sophistication, revealing a sensation of mystery through Myrrh in the heart notes and anchored by seductive Sandalwood in its base. Brimming with emotion, this woody fragrance explores the suspicion of one's intuition, pulling those around them for a tale of duality interplayed with harmony and ferocity.

Amouage's signature glass bottle is presented in a frosted finish crowned with a bronze cap that bring out the warm hues of the brandy-coloured elixir. Overture Woman and Overture Man are available in 100ml Eau de Parfum and can now be purchased online or in store.

