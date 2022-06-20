Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") wishes to advise that for personal reasons, Kevin Tomlinson is stepping down from his role as President and CEO. He will also resign as a director of the Company, effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Tony Manini, current Chairman of C3 Metals will take up the role of Executive Chairman to lead the Company through to the appointment of a new CEO. Mr. Tomlinson will assist in the orderly transition of duties as required.

Drilling on the Company's exciting copper-gold exploration projects in Peru and Jamaica is continuing in full swing under the leadership of VP-Exploration, Stephen Hughes.

Tony Manini, Executive Chairman commented:

"The C3 Metals Board would like to thank Kevin for his leadership over the past two years as the Company substantially advanced the Jasperoide Project in Peru towards an initial Resource. Importantly, the Company secured a large, highly prospective land position in the surrounding world class Andahuaylas-Yauri copper belt. Drilling has also commenced on a number of highly prospective targets on the Company's high potential copper-gold properties in Jamaica. The Board wishes Mr. Tomlinson all the best for his personal and professional endeavours going forward."

Tony Manini is a geologist with +30 years of diverse experience in the resource industry. His background covers a wide range of commodities in more than 20 countries and includes technical, commercial, and senior management and executive roles in exploration, business development, strategy and operations with Rio Tinto, Oxiana-Oz Minerals, Tigers Realm and EMR Capital.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

