This partnership with the largest buying association in North America grants LeanLife Health access to 100,000 stores for its popular Mike Tyson-backed Iron Energy product line.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (FSE: LL1) (the "Company" or "LeanLife"), has partnered with AATAC to distribute the Iron Energy Drinks product line to over 100,000 North American stores. This product, which features a Mike Tyson contract and branding, will now see a significant increase in both visibility and sales channels.

LeanLife Health's Iron Energy product line was invited to run as a pilot drip program in 400 stores in Florida, and the impressive sales numbers sparked an invitation to join the ATAAC core program. Iron Energy, which is made of a calculated blend of caffeine, taurine and B Vitamins, will now have a much larger audience of potential customers to help "tap into a whole new level," as the product advertises.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for both the product line and our company," said Anis Barakat, CEO of LeanLife Health Inc. "AATAC will be an important strategic partner to help Iron Energy maximize our network and sales potential. On top of that, the fast, efficient AATAC onboarding will help us see results sooner rather than later. We could not be more excited to begin this partnership and it represents a significant shift for our company."

For the rapidly-growing LeanLife Health, this AATAC partnership will be pivotal in helping the company get the most out of its popular energy product. AATAC is a national association comprised of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters, and more that represent unsurpassed buying power within its niche.

The partnership was made possible by Prime Global Ventures Inc. Robert Schwartz, the President of Prime Global Ventures, said, "LeanLife has a special product on its hands with Iron Energy. It has flash, appeal, and the velocity it needs behind an ambassador like Mike Tyson - a man who represents power, fitness and strength. The product, which delivers the same thing to consumers, couldn't have a better-suited spokesman. I can't help but feel this is just the tip of the iceberg for Iron Energy."

The partnership will go into effect immediately and LeanLife expects an immediate increase in Iron Energy product sales.

About LeanLife Health Inc.

LeanLife Health Inc. was born from a desire to offer high-quality omega-3 plant-based oils to the world. Evidence of over 50 years supports the numerous health benefits of flaxseed omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid. LeanLife Health recognized that over 50% of North Americans do not consume enough omega-3 fats and eat far too many omega-6 fats. Our omega-3 flaxseed formulation is stable for 2 years which will allow more food companies to add the oil to their products and more consumers to meet their nutritional needs. Proprietary methods initially developed at a Polish University in 2007 have been continuously improved upon to result in the most nutritionally stable plant-based omega-3 oils that are on the market today.

New initiatives have driven our team to incorporate more products to diversify our offerings and enrich shareholder value. We are excited to be rolling out the Mike Tyson-endorsed Iron Energy Drinks into the soft drink market across the United States in 2021. LeanLife Health Inc. is confident this strategy will propel us forward with positive gains in the foreseeable future.

The Company has engaged a team with global expertise in omega-3 science and production, energy drink sales, and direct-to-consumer marketing. Our professionals are working to ensure our omega-3 flaxseed oil is the healthiest, most stable, and the most convenient available today. In addition, our team is working diligently to launch Amazon and convenience store sales of Iron Energy Drinks (endorsed by Mike Tyson) across the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Anis Barakat, CEO

(416) 669-4303

anis@leanlifehealth.com

For more information, visit our website at https://www.leanlifehealth.com/ or contact:

Anis Barakat, CEO

(416) 669-4303

anis@leanlifehealth.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the profitability and anticipated sales, product expansion or potential Amazon orders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128295