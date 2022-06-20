Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a supplier of optical components and subsystems, is pleased to announce that the Company will be featured on an upcoming episode of Advancements, which is expected to air during the fourth quarter of 2022. Hosted by Ted Danson, Advancements is an educational-based television series focused on cutting-edge developments and innovative solutions across a variety of industries.

This episode will explore breakthroughs in optical chip solutions, and the world's current reliance on optical chip technology, which is used in many markets, such as telecommunications (including 5G networks), data centers, and sensor systems (including automotive remote sensing).

Through industry leaders, viewers of the segment will learn how Enablence's design team brings decades of experience to seamlessly combine its research expertise, knowledge of real-world applications, and constant improvement into its cutting-edge chip designs, and why Enablence has become critical to fiber-optic networks across the world.

"We are excited for this opportunity to highlight the deep knowledge, innovation and strength of our team and capabilities in a leading edge and highly demanding industry, with very few players," said Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies Inc. "This segment will be a great tool for Enablence to reach a broad and global audience and educate the market about our Company, core strengths and values."

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, manufactures and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data centre and other rapidly-growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers.

For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

For more information contact:

T. Paul Rowland, Interim CFO

Enablence Technologies Inc.

paul.rowland@enablence.com

Todd Haugen, CEO

Enablence Technologies Inc.

todd.haugen@enablence.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to increasing market awareness for Enablence and its business and its strategic corporate vision for growing Enablence's markets through its Advance Vision concept. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions. Assumptions are based in part on the ability to secure regulatory approval. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to risks relating to the Company failing to obtain the requisite regulatory (including the TSX Venture Exchange) approvals; the terms as described hereof may be amended following the date hereof; the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and sales and related adverse effects on the economies and financial markets of countries in which the Company operates; and the timing (if at all, on the terms described herein) of the broadcast of the Advancements TV episode referenced herein. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Enablence's issuer profile. Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

