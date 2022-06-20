Woodbridge, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - Milrich Virtual Professional Services LLC has announced its customized solutions tailored to help businesses increase revenue and cut costs. The virtual assistant industry is one of the few industries that benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. The past two years have witnessed an unprecedented shift to the digital space. Social distancing has become the new normal. Flexibility and the ability of businesses to pivot determined their success and failure. Many businesses that were reluctant to adapt failed. One industry that bucked this trend is the Virtual Assistant (VA) industry. Even with restrictions slowly easing, the virtual assistant industry will continue to grow. Many people are still working from home, either full-time or part-time. Companies have also realized that there are many tasks that can be done just as efficiently offsite. They also need to reinforce their online presence, especially when it comes to customer service and managing sales leads.

A virtual assistant is an assistant who works remotely to provide a company with administrative, technical, or creative tasks that are repetitive and time-consuming. When they hire virtual assistants, companies can eliminate all expenses related to training, equipment, benefits, and long-term contracts. It is estimated that they can slash their operating costs by 78% when they use virtual assistants for their back-office operations. Incorporating virtual assistants into the business model can help a company save both time and money.

Commenting on this change, Melanie Koerperich of Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC said, "The COVID-19 pandemic played a key role in removing the stigma associated with working from home. Suddenly, everyone was forced to work from home, whether they wanted to or not. Businesses that insisted that they would rather have face-to-face meetings than virtual meetings went bust. Cutting operational costs became a top priority."

"Outsourcing tasks like research, email management, calendar management, scheduling, social media management, and light bookkeeping to virtual professionals makes sense when you want to cut costs without compromising professionalism and efficiency. Our clients range from startups and solo entrepreneurs to big corporations. The pandemic has normalized remote work. At Milrich, we offer clients access to a full suite of services, including HR support, admin support, scheduling, digital marketing, and bookkeeping. Using virtual professionals can give businesses flexibility and scalability that they need in uncertain times like these."

The market for virtual assistants has never been better, and the rapid rate at which firms like Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC are growing attests to this fact.

