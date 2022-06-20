Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - VIP Capital Funding has recently announced their accomplishment of financing up to $30K to $15MM to small and med-sized businesses so far. The Fintech Company has covered lion's share of the total enterprises nationwide, thereby, continuing as a reliable source of guidance and financial support. They have further simplified the funding process as compared to the conventional banking system.





Owner and Executive Principal Managing Partner of VIP Capital Funding :Joshua E Triplett



As shared by the founder of VIP Capital Funding, Joshua Triplett, "Our working capital has strengthened the material costs, advertising, expansion, inventory and various other sectors of businesses worth millions of dollars effortlessly." These beneficiaries are located in different places throughout the nation.

The Fintech firm owes this achievement to its extremely simple yet calculated approach that has proved highly effective for the small and mid-sized businesses. It adopted certain strategies that banks couldn't match in terms of quantum of fund available to lend and processing time.

"Our proficient team at VIP Capital Funding helped owners obtain the necessary capital for solidifying cash flow in just 24 to 72 hours using their extensive investor network," added Joshua Triplett.

The firm's aim was to make acquiring the fund affordable so that enable thousands of business owners could easily eradicate the cost of capital borrowing by making bulk purchases and enjoying the benefit of prepay discounts offered by VIP Capital Funding.

The founder has also witnessed a noteworthy boost in businesses that have procured the benefit of working capital during inflationary period. As he informed, enterprises which were proactive regarding their financial needs and had clear goals surpassed those who were fearful and skeptical.

Triplett believes that it completely makes sense as risk taking is an important strategy which encourages businesses towards innovation, creates opportunity and leads towards progress. Additionally, the business world has proven multiple times that enterprises which didn't take calculated financial risks have either remained stagnant or bled cash.

Cash flow is king, says Joshua Triplett. He added, companies which play defensive are usually like the anchored ship that goes nowhere. VIP Capital Funding has analyzed that businesses which double down on those anchored ones are winning the advantages of less competition in the industry.

As EIDL and PPP funds finished, the team of VIP Capital Funding continued to work relentlessly for the fact that banks have reduced their approval ratios. Banks have also included a hassling documentation process that goes on throughout the lengthy funding procedure of 60 to 90 days.

The Fintech firm introduced an alternative under the guidance of Joshua Triplett. It provided substantial working capital to businesses based on cash flow by using their extensive private investor network. This network has been designed to offer loans which specifically intend to increase the cash flow of a business by extending them working capital.

As informed by Triplett, "This working capital shall significantly cover quarterly and bi quarterly projects with repayment tenor covering 12 to 24 months. This, however, doesn't include repayment discount, which is 10% to 35% off on either the interest payable or the total balance remaining."

Apart from that, the financing process has been made hassle-free with minimal documentation. The company highlighted that the entire expense of this opportunity remains highly beneficial, more because the funding amount ranges from $30K to $15MM. Borrowers can enjoy quick disbursal in order to cover multiple financial problems with ease. In addition, no prepayment penalty is levied.

As per data revealed by Goldman Sachs, existing small businesses in the US comprise 99% of all the firms. These employ close to half of the workforce and make up over 60% of the net new jobs by private sectors.

The Fintech company informed that a multitude of these small businesses have thrived through tough times by taking the advantage of defensive firms and strengthening their cash follow using VIP Capital Funding's working capital, thanks to the persistent efforts of the team.

The Senior Vice President of VIP Capital Funding, Carlos Hernandez, has specialization in navigating through rough waters of the financial market. According to Hernandez, "During uncertain markets, the best strategy is to lock in a business' current costs."

Strategists, in general, recommend companies to secure future margins during inflationary periods and lock in their pricing before interest hikes and cost kicks in.

Other members of VIP Capital Funding are James Jones, the Senior Funding Manager and Cheynne Chong, the Senior Finance Director. They have a major role in helping the Fintech firm address the working capital needs of as many business owners as possible in 2022 so far.

Informing about the minimum requirements, Joshua Triplett said, "To obtain working capital from VIP Capital Funding, businesses need to have an annual revenue of $300K or a monthly deposit volume of $25K." Firms which meet these criteria can get in touch with the officials of VIP Capital Funding anytime.

