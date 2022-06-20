Anzeige
Montag, 20.06.2022
GlobeNewswire
20.06.2022 | 15:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Clearing of OIS contracts referencing SWESTR

Nasdaq launches clearing of SWESTR OIS Contracts during H2 2022.

Members and customers are able to test the new product from August 23rd 2022 in
external test system 1, where trade submission through MarkitWire UAT
environment or Clearing Workstation 1 is possible. 

The Contract is classified as a Generic Rates Instrument under the rules and
regulations of Nasdaq, hence eligible for clearing by Members who have entered
into a Default Management Commitment for SEK and their clients. 

Please see attached documents for more information regarding the instrument.



For more information on the new product, please contact product manager Natalie
Allam at natalie.allam@nasdaq.com. 



For technical questions please contact:


Technical Support


technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 6750

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1075415
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
