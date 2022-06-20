NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Clearing of OIS contracts referencing SWESTR

Nasdaq launches clearing of SWESTR OIS Contracts during H2 2022. Members and customers are able to test the new product from August 23rd 2022 in external test system 1, where trade submission through MarkitWire UAT environment or Clearing Workstation 1 is possible. The Contract is classified as a Generic Rates Instrument under the rules and regulations of Nasdaq, hence eligible for clearing by Members who have entered into a Default Management Commitment for SEK and their clients. Please see attached documents for more information regarding the instrument. For more information on the new product, please contact product manager Natalie Allam at natalie.allam@nasdaq.com. For technical questions please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1075415