Data Axle: Operation Smile Partners with Data-Axle to Support Donor Acquisition Program

Leading Global Nonprofit Taps Data Axle's Expertise in Omnichannel Fundraising Campaigns To Strengthen Donor Acquisition Programs for Growth and Stability

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / Data Axle , a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced a new partnership with global surgical nonprofit, Operation Smile, to deliver donor acquisition support through Data Axle's Nonprofit Solutions division. Data Axle will support Operation Smile in both the English- and Spanish-language donor acquisition programs by providing media planning, data processing, list management, modeling, and analytics, as well as consultative services.

Committed to being the best steward of funds, Operation Smile directs donor contributions to the programs that bring the highest standard of care to people living with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other facial conditions. With its expertise in data-driven omnichannel marketing solutions, Data Axle will help further Operation Smile's commitment to being a good steward of donor funds and will strengthen the organization's acquisition program for continued growth and stability.

"As leaders in the nonprofit marketing space, Data Axle is excited to help Operation Smile create data driven solutions that will further the organization's mission and improve the lives of millions around the world," said Niely Shams, President, Nonprofit Solutions at Data Axle. "Through our expertise with industry-leading modeling and analytics, we see incredible opportunities for enhanced performance in Operation Smile's fundraising efforts."

With more than 6,000 active medical volunteers from all around the world, Operation Smile is one of the world's largest volunteer-based nonprofit organizations. Through their expertise in treating cleft lip and cleft palate, Operation Smile creates solutions that deliver safe surgery to people where it is needed most. What started as a family-led, medical mission-based organization nearly 40 years ago has grown into a global network of passionate individuals united under the belief that access to safe surgery is not a privilege, but a universal human right.

"We are excited to partner with Data Axle on our donor acquisition efforts, tapping into their deep expertise in the nonprofit space to boost our performance," said Joanne Bowers, VP, Mass Market Fundraising at Operation Smile.

The deep bench that makes up Operations Smile's Data Axle account team brings years of nonprofit expertise, coupled with extensive omnichannel capabilities bringing a new level of consultative and hands-on support to the program. Direct mail and digital tactics go hand-in-hand throughout the process to ensure peak performance is achieved, working collaboratively across channels to execute a fully integrated omnichannel fundraising campaign.

"Data Axle is proud to work with some of the most well-respected global nonprofit organizations, like Operation Smile," said Mike Iaccarino, CEO of Data Axle. "Our best-in-class solutions will help Operation Smile's team deliver on data-driven, long-term strategies that continuously achieve higher donor acquisition and retention rates."

For more information on Data Axle, visit data-axle.com . To learn more about Operation Smile, visit operationsmile.org .

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile is a global nonprofit specializing in expert cleft surgery and care. We provide medical expertise, research and care through our dedicated staff and medical and student volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits and health systems and supported by our generous donors. Since 1982, Operation Smile has been committed to providing patients with health that lasts through life-saving cleft surgeries and comprehensive care, helping them to better breathe, eat, speak and live lives of greater quality and confidence. Our training and education programs elevate safe surgical standards and strengthen a global network to reach more people earlier in their lives.

Contact:

dataaxle@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Data Axle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705503/Operation-Smile-Partners-with-Data-Axle-to-Support-Donor-Acquisition-Program