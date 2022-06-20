Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - Toronto-based mental wellbeing platform Breath+Fire announces customized wellness-based keynotes and workshops for corporations and organizations, especially as the world emerges from the pandemic. The announcement intends to spread the message of the importance of mental wellbeing for leading a satisfying and purposeful life.

The primary intention behind the initiative is to make people aware that mental health and wellbeing are as important as physical health and wellness. Breath+Fire was built on the idea that many people recognize that they aren't living the life they want and are seeking inspiration to begin their next chapter. In today's world, most people get very little time for self-reflection and meaningful introspection. Breath+Fire's mission is to help audiences find their breath-their inner calm-and ignite their fire by re-engaging their passions.

"So many times in a keynote or workshop, people will come up to me after and say that they feel more connected to themselves and their team," says Michelle Hillier, founder of Breath+Fire. "They also say that it doesn't just end when the curtain goes down on the keynote. They take away inspirational strategies they can implement in their lives."

Breath+Fire's wellness-based keynote addresses and customized workshops can be tailored to any team, organization, or event. Hillier has a career's worth of experience weaving special themes and messaging into her content.

"I've worked with everyone from school boards, colleges, and universities, to nonprofits and special interest groups," Hillier adds. Breath+Fire is often booked for corporate conventions, retreats, and team building, as well as professional associations and charitable organizations. Keynotes are usually booked for 30 or more audience members, and workshops range from 10 to 100 attendees.

Each presentation can be virtual or in-person, depending on the requirements and location. Keynote addresses consist of 45 minutes to an hour with tailored messaging; topics include mental wellbeing, the importance of movement, addiction and recovery, wellness and self-care, resiliency, and more. Workshops are booked for 1.5 to 3 hours and include discussion and interactive activities in which participants will leave with tangible action items to apply to their lives.

