Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares

20 June 2022

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Disposal of shares in Northbridge Industrial Services Plc

("Northbridge")

The Company announces that, on 17 June 2022, it sold 35,500 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Northbridge at an average price of 200.87 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company now holds 1,090,500 ordinary shares in Northbridge which represents 3.86% of Northbridge's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

.