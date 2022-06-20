Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Morrison as Chief Operating Officer and Director effective June 17, 2022.

Sarah has over 20 years experience in the financial services industry, where she has provided services to numerous publicly listed companies throughout multiple sectors and has been responsible for all aspects of public company administration, compliance reporting, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. Sarah currently serves as COO of Grove Corporate Services and President of OTC Advisory Services. During her highly successful career, Sarah has held a series of increasingly important positions including Managing Director of Capital Transfer Agency; Executive Manager & Legal Coordinator at Element Financial Corporation; and Board Administrator & Legal Coordinator at Dundee Corporation. Sarah currently serves as Corporate Secretary to a number of Canadian reporting issuers and is a McMaster University alumni.

The Company would also like to announce that it has granted Sarah Morrison 200,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share, vests immediately and expires three years from the date of the grant.

Charles Elbourne, Trojan's President and CEO stated, "the Company is excited to acquire the services of Sarah Morrison at this time. Her corporate governance experience, professionalism, leadership skills and knowledge of the junior mineral exploration sector will no doubt prove invaluable to Trojan as a recently listed public entity. I am looking forward to working closely with Sarah as we continue to develop and execute our strategic plans."

Trojan also announced today that it has accepted the resignation of Carl McGill as SVP Corporate Development, Secretary Treasurer and Director effective June 15, 2022. The Company thanks Carl for his contribution to the business, particularly his efforts in assisting Trojan obtain its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Company wishes Carl continued success in his future endeavours.

About Trojan Gold Inc.

Trojan is an active Ontario based prospect generator junior exploration company, led by a team of professionals having exploration, engineering, project financing and permitting experience. Trojan has accumulated land positions in the Hemlo Gold Camp and Shebandowan Greenstone Belt that represent mineral exploration potential. Trojan is a member of the Interbanc Capital Corp. group of companies that include, Strike Copper Corp. and Tashota Resources Inc. ("TRI") (Trojan and TRI each hold a 50% interest in the Hemlo South property). Altogether, these companies have substantial property holdings in the Hemlo Gold Camp, the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and the Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp in Northern Ontario. For further information on the Company, please visit www.trojangold.com. Trojan is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TGII).

